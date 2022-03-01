‘Lost Worthing disabled parking bays were replaced in different location’

Disabled spaces were lost when works to pedestrianise and improve Montague Place began in July last year.

Residents previously voiced concerns about this and some had their say at a full council meeting on Tuesday (February 22).

Several questions were asked about the consultation process and how the council would make up for the loss of the eight bays.

Disabled parking bay

One resident said usage of the bays was at ‘100 per cent’, and another wanted to know if disabled people had been consulted before West Sussex County Council granted a traffic regulation order to close the area to vehicles.

Worthing Borough Council leader Kevin Jenkins said: “The council engaged with a number of stakeholders in relation to the Montague Place Scheme -ahead of the formal traffic regulation order and the consultation period.

“This included local residents, local businesses, the Town Centre Initiative, emergency services, and local access groups, including Worthing Sight Support.”

Responding to another member of the public who asked if the bays would be replaced, the council leader said that spaces elsewhere had compensated for the closure.

“The bays in Montague Place were not formally wheelchair accessible bays recognised by West Sussex County Council, nor were they marked out in that format,” Mr Jenkins said.

“Nonetheless, we did recognise these bays were heavily used and it was vital that provision was made at the nearest available point, which was Marine Parade and the Liverpool Gardens car park.

“So, whilst eight bays were removed from Montague Place, a total of ten bays have been provided.”

Mr Jenkins said that the Marine Parade bays, which were intended to be temporary, have now been made permanent between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm, seven days a week.

They are also longer than usual spaces to allow wheelchair accessible vehicles to park there.

This follows concerns about the safety of users when unloading equipment in the bays.

Mr Jenkins said: “This council is committed to providing alternative and new disabled bay provision as a result of this traffic regulation order.”