Ukraine: Eastbourne council cancels performance of ‘Russian State’ opera

‘Russian State’ performances planned for Eastbourne have been cancelled amid conflict in Ukraine.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt announced the cancellations in his weekly Herald column this morning (Tuesday, March 1).

Eastbourne Theatres confirmed the cancellation of the shows Aida, on March 15, and Carmen, on March 16.

Ballets Swan Lake (October 7), Sleeping Beauty (October 8) and Nutcracker (October 9) have also been cancelled, according to Eastbourne Theatres.

Eastbourne Theatres said tickets will be refunded and there is no need to contact the box office.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Last week the Congress Theatre management discussed the visit of the ‘Russian State’ opera and ‘Russian State’ ballet to Eastbourne.

“It was agreed that staging the productions was out of the question.

“The Russian invasion has shocked and appalled us all and we must do what we can to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Cllr Tutt said, “This was not a straightforward decision as the production is by a UK company who do not have any financial links with Russia and the artistes come not only from Russia but many other parts of the world including: the USA, Japan and the Ukraine.

“We also appreciate that the production company and artistes are in no way responsible for the actions of the Russian government. However, it is imperative that we share our support and solidarity towards the people of the Ukraine at this difficult time.

“We will of course be making full refunds available to those who have purchased tickets and hope that our patrons will understand why we have taken this decision.”

Councillor Josh Babarinde had called for the ‘Russian State’ opera performances to be cancelled.

He said, “Whether or not there is a financial link between the ‘Russian State’ and these performances, it is wholly inappropriate for the ‘Russian State’ to be given a stage at our very own theatres, and for revenue to be generated through this.”

Eastbourne residents had also voiced their objections over the shows.

Drew Colby, who finished third in Germany’s Got Talent competition back in December, wrote to the Herald about the performances.

He said, “This is unacceptable. The Royal Opera House just cancelled the Bolshoi coming to London. The Congress needs to follow suit.”

Jeff Klepper of Trinity Trees shared a similar opinion.