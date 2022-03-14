Major development plans submitted for Eartham school

Plans have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority for development at an Eartham School. SUS-220314-160621001

The plans would see major work take place at Great Ballard School in Eartham.

The application would see the removal of a wall separating a first floor bedroom and its bathroom to create a new classroom.

Other work that would take place is the removal of three adjoining walls between two existing bathrooms at the South-West of the first floor to create one large bathroom.

The design and access statement also reiterated their want to preserve the cornice (the decorated projection at the top of a wall provided to protect the wall face) on the property.

To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/21/06254/LIS