Major development plans submitted for Eartham school

The plans would see major work take place at Great Ballard School in Eartham.
The application would see the removal of a wall separating a first floor bedroom and its bathroom to create a new classroom.
Other work that would take place is the removal of three adjoining walls between two existing bathrooms at the South-West of the first floor to create one large bathroom.
The design and access statement also reiterated their want to preserve the cornice (the decorated projection at the top of a wall provided to protect the wall face) on the property.
To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/21/06254/LIS
Have you read?... Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK