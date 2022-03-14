Major development plans submitted for Eartham school

Plans have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority for development at an Eartham School.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:11 pm
Plans have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority for development at an Eartham School. SUS-220314-160621001

The plans would see major work take place at Great Ballard School in Eartham.

The application would see the removal of a wall separating a first floor bedroom and its bathroom to create a new classroom.

Other work that would take place is the removal of three adjoining walls between two existing bathrooms at the South-West of the first floor to create one large bathroom.

The design and access statement also reiterated their want to preserve the cornice (the decorated projection at the top of a wall provided to protect the wall face) on the property.

To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/21/06254/LIS

