Mayor of Chichester writes to Ukrainian ambassador

The mayor of Chichester has written to the ambassador to Ukraine to send 'support and strength' during

By Joe Stack
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:32 pm

Councillor John Hughes wrote a letter to Vadym Prystaiko yesterday (March 3) with a message of solidarity as Russia continues its invasion.

Writing on behalf of the city, cllr Hughes said: "Dear Mr Ambassador

"I am writing to you as Mayor of the City Council of Chichester in West Sussex.

The Council House lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag

"I would like to send our support and strength to your fellow citizens of Ukraine from the people of Chichester. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of unimaginable difficulty and hardship inflicted on the Ukrainian people by President Putin.

"We see on television all that has been endured by your people with images of the wounded, the displaced, and their suffering. We will keep eternally in our memories those people who have lost their lives in this unjust war and will pray for the repatriation of all those who have fled the country."

The City Council also lit up the Council House and Market Cross in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in support of the people of Ukraine.

Chichester's Market Cross lit up in the colours of the Market Cross
