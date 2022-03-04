Mid Sussex councillors voice support for Ukraine amidst Russian invasion

This was part of a message played by a Mid Sussex councillor during a meeting in which the district council pledged to support refugees from Ukraine.

Ian Gibson (Ind, Crawley Down & Turners Hill) said the message – which called for humanitarian aid and accused Vladimir Putin of ‘genocide against the Ukrainian nation’ – came from a friend in Kyiv, who had been posting information to YouTube.

The meeting on Wednesday (March 2), saw councillors from all sides of the political divide voice their support for the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine flag

Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said he would be writing to the Prime Minister urging the government to ‘provide shelter to those fleeing for safer shores’.

He added: “I know I’m not the only one who wakes every morning at the moment and checks their phone to see if Kyiv is still standing.

“At such times, I know we can feel helpless and powerless as aggression that we thought was no longer possible in Europe unfolds in front of our eyes.

“Undoubtedly the government will ask councils to assist in resettling refugees from Ukraine – and we stand ready to play our part in that as we’ve done with previous requests to support refugee resettlement programmes.

“It will be clear to all of us that our country will need to be warm-hearted and generous in its support for those fleeing the horrors of war in Europe.”

Anne Eves (Green, Burgess Hill – Leylands) likened Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to England invading Scotland, labelling it ‘ludicrous and cruel’.

And Liberal Democrat leader Alison Bennett spoke of feelings of ‘horror, disbelief and helplessness’ at the situation.

Echoing the call to help the refugees, she added: “We must seek to minimise the trauma of those in Mid Sussex who have links to Ukraine, are Ukrainian or who urgently need sanctuary and safety here.”

Quoting a recent Tweet from the writer Tim Montgomerie, she added: “It’s an enormous privilege to have been born British and with that privilege comes responsibility and generosity.”

Mr Ash-Edwards added: “We all know this is not just about Ukraine – it’s about the rule of law or the rule of the bomb, between democracy and dictatorship, about the choice between freedom and oppression.