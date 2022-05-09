Ardingly

DM/22/1334: Land At Lodgelands. Proposed residential development of 3 bedroom detached chalet bungalow and replacement garage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DM/22/1366: Ardingly College, College Road. Demolition of existing brick wall enclosing the Prep School playground and erection of a realigned replacement brick wall.

DM/22/1201: Bedrock Music, 21 Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Change of use from a Class E to a hot food takeaway (Sui Generis) along with the installation of extraction/ventilation equipment with associated alterations. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/1367: Ardingly College, College Road. Demolition of existing brick wall enclosing the Prep School playground and erection of a realigned replacement brick wall.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1077: Home Meadow, Cansiron Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1344: Serenity, Cansiron Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension, side extension, and new detached double garage.

DM/22/1393: Grove Farm Barn, Cansiron Lane. Proposed new access drive to new garage and farm machinery store.

Balcombe

DM/22/1351: 1 Barn Meadow. Oak Tree (T1) Reduce Crown By 8 metres.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3054: 327 Cars, 46 Junction Road. Retain the use of the site as a Used Car Dealership including permission for the following structures already in use: Security fence and gates at main entrance, perimeter fencing, converted shipping container Sales/Admin Office in NW corner of site, shipping containers and car port on East side of site and security lighting. Additionally seeking permission for additional car port in SE corner, and two further containers on south side, behind new screening fence. Smart Repair booth at SE corner of site.

DM/22/0732: Rear Of 62-68 Folders Lane. Replacement of existing dwelling at 64 Folders Lane and development to provide a mix of 17 one, two, three, and four bedroom dwellings (Use Class C3), new access and associated infrastructure (additional statements received 22-03-2022) (amended drawings received 22.04.22 and 27.04.22).

DM/22/1201: Bedrock Music, 21 Junction Road. Change of use from a Class E to a hot food takeaway (Sui Generis) along with the installation of extraction/ventilation equipment with associated alterations .

DM/22/1202: Bedrock Music, 21 Junction Road. The installation of new signage.

DM/22/1265: 24 Oak Hall Park. Removal of existing close boarded fence along western boundary (running parallel with railway line). Re-erect a 2 metre high close boarded fence on garden side of existing hedge line. (Hedge line is on garden side of existing demolished brick wall). Adjust height of existing close boarded fence along the northern and eastern boundaries so it is 2 metres above existing ground level.

DM/22/1358: 20 Chichester Way. Proposed rear dormer and front porch.

DM/22/1361: Appletrees, 21 Crescent Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1417: 41 Newport Road. Apple Tree - Fell.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1076: The Rose And Crown Mews, London Lane. Removal of Condition 2 of planning application 08/03562/FUL.

DM/22/1428: Crundens, South Street. Pollard one over hanging branch of a broad leaf tree sited in the rear garden of Crudens.

East Grinstead

DM/21/1842: Land At Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road. Erection of 30 dwellings along with access from Oakfield Way along with parking and landscaping. (Amended plans received 17/12/21 showing amendments to the scheme including design and layout changes and additional units) (Additional highways information received 21/3/22 and amended plans and sustainability statement received 21/4/22).

DM/21/3802: 33 Hoskins Place. First floor rear extension, single storey side extension and porch to the side. Amended plans received showing first floor rear extension replaced with single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0637: Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Change of use of land to allow for the stationing of a new mobile home and the removal of the existing mobile home from the site.

DM/22/1360: 55 Elizabeth Crescent. Retrospective application to remove the existing garage and erect a two storey side extension. (Amendment to previous approved application DM/21/2922).

DM/22/1375: 30 Coronation Road. Demolition of an existing garage and extension to existing extension to the rear.

DM/22/1381: 1 Standen Cottages, West Hoathly Road. To replace the tiled roof of the property and also to replace all the vertical tiling on the walls of the property.

DM/22/1391: 8 Frith Park. Proposed replacement front entrance porch.

DM/22/1396: Former Site Of Ashplats House, Holtye Road. T008 English Oak tree - Sever ivy to 1m. T011 Ash - fell to ground level and remove. T012 Remove deadwood and clear vegetation around base. G013 Ash - fell to ground level and remove. T014 Oak - remove deadwood.

DM/22/1406: 2 Standen Cottages, West Hoathly Road. Proposal to replace the tiled roof of the property and also to replace the vertical tiling on the walls of the property,.

Hassocks

DM/22/1345: Milkwood, Keymer Park. Rear extension replacing rear conservatory roof, alterations internally.

DM/22/1347: 20 Chancellors Park. Rear extension and raised deck.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0527: 46 Lewes Road. Proposed ground floor rear extension, internal alterations, and alterations to the garage roof.

DM/22/0767: 65 Western Road. Loft conversion incorporating rear dormer and raising of ridge and internal works (Amended plans received 05.05.2022 to comply with certificate A).

DM/22/1313: 2 Lucastes Lane. Demolish the existing outbuilding and replace with a new ancillary building. Amendment to approved scheme DM/20/2427.

DM/22/1356: 38 Woodridge Close. Proposed first floor extension over existing footprint.

DM/22/1371: Land Parcel North Of 99 Franklands Village. Proposed residential development of 24 x 2 bed flats.

DM/22/1392: 22 Willow Park. 1 x Oak Tree - The middle Oak tree in the back garden - Reduce by 1.5 - 2.5m away from house and neighbours, back to sustainable growth points and maintaining shape. Reason for work: To prevent tree from effecting the roof, allowing light to garden and maintaining current size.

DM/22/1410: 8 Lucastes Road. Rear Garden - T1 - 1 No. Weeping Silver Birch - fell to ground level.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/1369: Inglenook Cottage, 6 The Green. Eucalyptus (T1) Reduce crown re-growth by maximum of 2m.

DM/22/1432: Little Buckhurst, Wyatts Lane. 1x Oak Tree to remove lower hanging branch to the north.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1316: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of mezzanine floor and window fenestration alteration, together with associated internal alterations at Shield House.

DM/22/1318: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of mezzanine floor and window fenestration alteration, together with associated internal alterations to Shield House.

DM/22/1348: Graceland, 17 Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion incorporating hip to gable elements to the north and south, one full length dormer to the rear and one dormer to the front and also for raising the front gable roof pitch.

DM/22/1387: 42 Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Lindfield

DM/22/1376: Boarsland, 72 High Street. Retrospective application for detached garage/studio annexe outbuilding.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0862: White Gables, 5 Gravelye Close, Lindfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and the erection of a single-storey rear extension and the internal remodelling of the house. (Revised plans received 21.04.2022).

DM/22/1293: 47 Blackberry Drive, Lindfield. Proposal to move existing garden fence forward by approximately 1.8 metres into part of front garden to maximise the rear garden space.

Slaugham

DM/22/1355: Kent House, The Green. Proposal to install 6 solar panels (4 @ 1950 x 900 x 40mm and 2 @ 1700 x 1000 x 40 mm) within central roof valley out of sight from ground level. Associated electrical inverter and wiring within.

DM/22/1365: Site Of Cedars, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Removal of planning condition no. 14 relating to planning application DM/20/2332.

Turners Hill

DM/22/1434: Rowfant Sawmills, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Variation of condition No: 16 on permission DM/21/3264 relating to hours of work. Hours of operation to be in line of rest of business (0730 - 1800 Mon To Fri, 0800 - 1300 Saturdays and Closed Sundays).

West Hoathly

DM/22/1092: Hams Rough, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Part retrospective full planning application (revision of planning permission DM/21/1145) to show side addition and photovoltaic panels to machinery store.

DM/22/1349: 22 Highcroft Road, Sharpthorne. Loft conversion with hip to gable and rear cat slide roof over 1st floor rear extension.

DM/22/1384: Land Adj. To Cookhams, Top Road, Sharpthorne. Erection of 13 dwellings and associated new access and other works.

DM/22/1400: The Lake House, Stonelands, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing shed with proposed outbuildings and amendments to the existing decking in the rear garden of dwelling.

Worth

DM/22/0129: Tamarind, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Reserved Matters following outline application DM/19/0177 for the erection of a 5-Bed Dwellinghouse relating to Appearance, Landscaping, layout and Scale. (Revised block plans received 27.01.2022. Revised Location Plans received 31.01.2022) (Revised plans received 05.05.2022).

DM/22/1040: Potters, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Garage Conversion, Rear Extension, infill extension between garage and house, with a loft conversion above with side dormers and two front dormers.

DM/22/1374: 9 Pinetrees Close, Copthorne. Ground Floor Rear extension and alterations to rear garage elevation.

DM/22/1382: 10 Bramble Close, Copthorne. Demolition of Garage and Construction of single storey side extension.

---