Albourne

DM/22/1526: Curtains Cottage, The Street. Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

DM/22/1527: Curtains Cottage, The Street. Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

DM/22/1575: Land West Of Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Outline application for the development of up to 35 dwellings, associated landscaping and infrastructure, with all matters reserved except for means of access. Photo: Google Maps.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0954: Land At Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. To use of land as a travellers caravan site, consisting of 2no. pitches, each containing a residential mobile home, dayroom and associated development.

DM/22/1521: Medlars, Tanyard Lane, Staplefield. Proposed erection of ground mounted solar PV system.

DM/22/1602: 15 Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Blue Cedar (T1) - Reduce and reshape crown back to growth points by 2-3m from top and 1.5-2m from sides Thuja (T2) - Crown raise to 3.5m and reduce back overhang to Alma Copse back to growth points by 1m.

Ardingly

DM/22/1095: 12 College Road. First floor rear extension, infill dormer to front elevation and replacement windows. Amended plans received 20.05.2022 showing design alterations to rear elevation.

DM/22/1525: 6 The Close. Demolition of conservatory and single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1542: South Lodge, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Installation of secondary glazing in existing windows.

DM/22/1575: Land West Of Selsfield Road. Outline application for the development of up to 35 dwellings, associated landscaping and infrastructure, with all matters reserved except for means of access.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1505: 89 Janes Lane. The construction of a single storey side extension 6m from the existing house side wall (which is less than half the width of the original house at 12.07m), 4m from the existing house rear wall and not more than 4m high. The new extension is to be constructed in materials to match the existing house.

DM/22/1511: 17 Wyberlye Road. Proposed roof extension.

DM/22/1523: 15 Alexandra Road. Proposed two storey side extension incorporating replacement garage and single storey rear extension. New metal gates 900mm high and 750mm high brick wall at front of property.

DM/22/1545: 18 Fry Crescent. To extend the current boundary of the property to within 6ins of the footpath on Sussex way, and erect new partial wall and fencing to a height of 2.4m.

DM/22/1589: Land Behind 25 And 26 Wheatsheaf Close. T1 Oak (behind number 26)- reduce back from property by 3 metres on the Southern aspect of crown. T2 Oak (behind number 25) - Reduce lowest limb by 3 metres.

DM/22/1598: 1 Shelley Wood. T1 Oak - reduce branches by up to 2.5m on house and drive side of house.

DM/22/1600: 1 Shelley Wood. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 3m, reduce back to previous growth points and remove epicormic growth to fork. T2 Hornbeam - Reduce height by 2m, reduce back to previous cut points and remove epicormic growth to a height of 3m.

Bolney

DM/22/1606: The Field House, The Street. 1x Oak tree - Reduce height by 6-8 metres and reduce lateral spread by 4-4.5 metres, back to suitable growth points.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0057: 1 Churchyard Cottages, Church Street. Replacement of existing dilapidated garden shed with new.

DM/22/1449: 2 Ockenden Lane. Replace casement window situated on the top floor facing the street with white flush timber casement window.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0694: Upper Flat, Southbourne, Lewes Road. Single-storey ground floor rear extension.

DM/22/1418: The Bungalow, Sandy Lane. Single storey front and side extensions.

DM/22/1423: 32 Fairlawn Drive. Proposed first floor side extension.

DM/22/1530: Havod, Medway Drive. Retrospective approval for construction of a domestic store and studio to replace a timber framed store.

DM/22/1532: Land At Junction Of Blackwell Farm Road And Holtye Road. Variation of condition 13 relating to planning reference DM/20/1333, in order to reduce the visibility splay as to not interfere with further trees along Blackwell Farm Road.

DM/22/1533: 20 The Old Convent. Internal alterations and construction of two projecting oriel bay windows to front elevation.

DM/22/1549: 17 Garden Wood Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1550: 42 Crossways Avenue. Demolition of conservatory and erection of rear ground floor extension with part first floor roof extension with dormer above. Erection of front porch. Replace existing flat roof dormer with hipped tiled roof. Additional windows to the west elevation and alteration to windows on the east elevation.

DM/22/1568: 21 Crossways Avenue. Single Storey Rear Extension.

DM/22/1576: KFC, 66 London Road. 1no internally illuminated fascia sign, 1no internally illuminated Colonels logo box and 1no internally illuminated projecting sign.

Hassocks

DM/22/0840: Clayton Wickham View, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear extension to existing garage at first floor level to provide a study and ancillary area.

DM/22/1515: 8 The Crescent. 2x Macrocarpa (T1 and T2) - To be felled 1x Holly (T3) - To be felled 2x Sycamore (T4 and T5) - to be felled.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0682: Chelsea Hous,e 8 - 14 The Broadway. Construction of a 4th floor above existing to provide 4 new flats.

DM/22/1411: 11 Lucastes Lane. New single-storey rear extensions, new porch, alterations to detached garage and internal alterations.

DM/22/1455: Ferndown, 1 Gander Green. Retrospective 2-metre wooden closed board fence adjacent to highway with matching gates.

DM/22/1462: 43 The Broadway. Change of use from a Sui generis to offices on the ground floor and C3 (residential) on upper floors to allow for 4 1-bed flats; four-storey extension in place of the redundant single-storey building to the rear and over the existing three-storey front building, together with upper floor terrace, and associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/1477: 1 The Cedars. 1x oak tree to remove overhanging branches over roof.

DM/22/1528: 24 Church Avenue. Installation of 2m high closeboard fence along 25m (rear garden section only) of property boundary along Queens Road, Haywards Heath.

DM/22/1529: 48 Franklynn Road. Proposed dropped kerb.

DM/22/1559: Pennington House, Franklands Village. T5 - Hornbeam - Fell as close to ground level as possible. This work is required as there is extensive stem decay and fungal fruiting bodies present. T7 - English Oak - Remove major deadwood. This work is required as there is major deadwood in the tree's crown. T11 - Wild Cherry - Crown lift to 5 metres over highway only. This work is required as there are low hanging branches over the highway.

DM/22/1560: Westwick, 45 Lewes Road. 1 x Ash - Remove as suffering from Ash dieback.

DM/22/1561: Hurstwood Place, Hurstwood Lane. Single storey extension, detached single storey hydrotherapy poolhouse, detached shed and associated hard & soft landscaping for accessibility enhancements.

DM/22/1562: 30 Quarry Hill. Two storey rear extension with new dormer. Remove existing clay tiles and replace with a rendered finish to match the proposed extension, two rooflights: one to the proposed dormer and one to the proposed rear roof pitch. Associated alterations to front elevation, garage and parking.

DM/22/1563: 65 Blunts Wood Road. Ground floor rear extension to relocate kitchen.

DM/22/1564: 9 George Avenue. Loft conversion.

DM/22/1583: The Vicarage, Franklands Village. T1, T2 & T3 - 3 No. Lawson Cypress - reduce upper crowns by approximately 5 metres.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/4129: Bright World Education Ltd, Forge House, 105 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed installation of 2 heat pump inverter outside units on the rear wall of office building. (Noise Impact Assessment and Notification received 17.05.2022).

DM/22/1303: Spenny Thorne, 13 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey side/rear extension, new side windows and internal alterations Amendment to existing approved application DM/21/2998.

DM/22/1546: 21 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Front porch extension and alterations to front of garage to reduce size of garage door and convert part of garage to utility room.

DM/22/1551: 149 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey front extension to create new entrance hallway and office.

DM/22/1569: The Manor House, 3 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of single storey Gym with timber weatherboarding/ brick plinth and plain clay tile roof. Construction of sheltered seating area, associated hard landscaping and brick wall with flint inlay.

DM/22/1587: 7 Marchants Road, Hurstpierpoint. Variation to condition numbers 2 (change of drawings) and 3 (retrospective material condition change, to account for cedral cladding at first floor level. This application relates to planning application DM/21/1873.

Lindfield

DM/22/1496: 40 Barncroft Drive. Single storey front extension to front of garage.

DM/22/1582: 46 Noahs Ark Lane. (T1) Oak - Crown reduce by 20m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/1552: Walstead Stud, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Retrospective application for the enlargement of the existing sand school with new post & rail fencing enclosure, enlargement of an existing winter turnout area (with new high fencing enclosure), erection of 2 no. new stables, erection of additional equestrian storage (kennels) and associated hardstanding area, and an open horse walker.

DM/22/1553: Walstead Stud, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Retrospective application for permanent siting of timber clad storage container used for feed store & washroom, and a timber clad mobile home used for staff day accommodation, occasional vets accommodation, and office space.

DM/22/1554: Walstead Stud, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Retrospective application for chalk surfacing to existing access track across the paddocks to the rear of the stud business.

Slaugham

DM/22/0567: Stanbridge Barn, Stanbridges, Stanbridge Lane, Staplefield. Retrospective application for the extension of stables to allow for the addition of 7 stables (making 12 in total), relocation of the horse walker and the provision of a storage building to replace the two unauthorised containers on the site. Amendment to planning approval DM/19/1295. AMENDED PLANS RECEIVED 17/05/2022 reducing the scale of the stables to form 8 stables with a drying room, feed store and rug store, and revision to externally clad the external containers in timber as an alternative to providing a purpose-built storage area/workshop.

Twineham

DM/21/3963: Hickstead Place, London Road, Hickstead. Removal of the existing two number stable blocks and replacement with new two number stable blocks. (Amended plans received 13/5 showing design changes).

West Hoathly

DM/22/0704: Piplye Barn, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. (Additional Plans 16.05.2022) Roof finish changes to existing main house and to the existing garage block to match plain clay tiles on recent extension.

DM/22/0968: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed single storey side/rear extension and two storey side extension. Replace existing roof tiles with plain clay roof tiles. Loft conversion with rear dormer window and single storey outbuilding to the rear garden. (AMENDED DESCRIPTION AND REVISED PLANS received 18th May amending design of extension and inclusion of dormer and outbuilding.)

DM/22/1088: 49 Marlpit Road, Sharpthorne. Retrospective application for the boundary fence to be replaced by a 2.5m boundary fence.

DM/22/1493: Laburnum Cottage, Selsfield Road. Changes to 1989 kitchen extension. Externally, to replace the current front door with similar in oak, clad concrete blockwork in wooden bargeboards. Single glazed windows replaced with hardwood double glazed windows. Internally to install staircase to lower storeroom which will become a bathroom / utility area / room with a hardwood double glazed window. Removal of existing toilet. There are no proposed extensions to any building.

Worth

DM/22/1448: Goldregen, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. The erection of a two storey dwelling with associated access, landscaping and parking.

DM/22/1565: 58 Church Lane, Copthorne. New pitched roof above existing single storey extension and roof over decking area.