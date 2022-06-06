Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1611: Springfields, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Revised Application for Demolition of Existing Detached Garage and Erection of Non-Self Contained Annexe (Following Approval DM/22/0039).

DM/22/1691: Tanyard Cottage, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Discharge of conditions 3, 4 and 6 relating to application DM/21/4136.

DM/22/1655: Land To The West Of Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 21 relating to planning reference DM/18/0509 to amend the occupation trigger from 130th dwelling to 199th dwelling. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/1521: Medlars, Tanyard Lane, Staplefield. Proposed erection of ground mounted solar PV system.

DM/22/1727: Tanyard Cottage, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey extension to the southern side of the property.

DM/22/1734: Land To East Of Isaacs Lane, North And South Of Fairbridge Way, Burgess Hill. Installation of a section of gravity foul sewer, including associated manholes and watercourse crossing over the River Adur, to connect to the existing Southern Water Sheddingdean Pumping Station.

Ardingly

DM/22/1672: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lan,e Balcombe. Adaptation of parts of the ground floor of the main house, new glazed link to enclose and form connection to the ancillary building and convert existing stable building to form a self-contained annex.

DM/22/1673: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Adaptation of parts of the ground floor of the main house, new glazed link to enclose and form connection to the ancillary building and convert existing stable building to form a self-contained annex.

DM/22/1672: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Adaptation of parts of the ground floor of the main house, new glazed link to enclose and form connection to an ancillary building and convert existing stable building into a bed/sitting room with shower. (Revised description agreed 30.05.2022. Amended Design and Access Statement received 30.05.2022).

DM/22/1673: Great Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Adaptation of parts of the ground floor of the main house, new glazed link to enclose and form connection to an ancillary building and convert existing stable building into a bed/sitting room with shower. (Revised description agreed 30.05.2022. Amended Design and Access Statement received 30.05.2022).

Balcombe

DM/22/1593: Nelsons Cottage, Redbridge Lane. Single story rear extension.

Bolney

DM/22/1638: Fox Farm, Broxmead Lane. Retrospective application for the construction of basement under approved extension.

DM/22/1707: North Cottage, Jeremys Lane. Discharge of planning condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/21/3307.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1592: Land Adjacent To 64 Kings Way. T10 and T11 Oaks - 3.5 linear reduction to each scaffold limb, T12 and T13 Oaks - 4m linear reduction to each scaffold limb.

DM/22/1594: Land Adjacent To 70 Kings Way. T6 Oak - 4.5m linear reduction to each scaffold limb. T13 - 4.5m linear reduction to each scaffold limb.

DM/22/1618: 25 Janes Lane. Part Demolition. Roof extension and loft conversion with front dormer, dormer and roof lights to east side and roof lights to west side. Rear extension, new entrance and side extension. Associated internal and external alterations. Construction of a new detached car port with bike store and addition of a new front gate.

DM/22/1627: 7 Henry Burt Way. Proposed garage conversion. Infill extension to area between existing garage and house.

DM/22/1632: 10 Cissbury Road. Single storey rear extension and new front porch.

DM/22/1653: 38 Poveys Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1655: Land To The West Of Freeks Lane. Variation of condition 21 relating to planning reference DM/18/0509 to amend the occupation trigger from 130th dwelling to 199th dwelling.

DM/22/1687: 266 Chanctonbury Road. Demolition of existing single storey porch and erection of new enlarged single storey porch to front of property (note previous application DM/21/1068 was approved with a different roof design).

DM/22/1701: 79 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey and two storey rear extension, conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation, removal of existing detached garage, single storey north extension. (amendment to previously approved DM/21/4117).

DM/22/1006: 17 Station Road. Internal alteration to ground floor space, rear (South) extension to existing first floor to form office space, conversion including new dormers to existing roof space at the rear (South) to form bedroom and en-suite serving existing residential flat and new rear stairway access to first floor office. (Revised plan received 25.05.2022).

DM/22/1708: 10 Silverdale Road. Proposed new bathroom window to front elevation of building.

DM/22/1722: Fairlawn, Keymer Road. Replacement of existing grey aluminium greenhouse with a new Victorian style greenhouse.

DM/22/1725: 44 Ravenswood Road. Single storey rear extension, new entrance porch canopy and windows on side elevation. New gable roof with loft conversion extended into new roof space. (Amendments to previously approved DM/22/0332).

DM/22/1742: 54 Oak Hall Park. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1670: Durlston, Tylers Green. Single storey rear extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1486: Acorns, 23 Holtye Road. Demolition of existing conservatory .Side extension with pitched roof over and rear single storey extension with flat roof.

DM/22/1574: Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road. Construction of 2 part single / part 2 storey new operating theatre suites with plant room at first floor, and a plant room between the 2 theatre suites.

DM/22/1629: London Road Bar And Grill, 60 - 62 London Road. Proposed retractable roof cover above external seating area.

DM/22/1635: 13 The Close. Proposed first floor extension to rear.

DM/22/1647: 39 Bourg De Peage Avenue. The construction of a single storey rear extension to create a ground floor wc, external dimensions of 1.4m by 2.2m.

DM/22/1649: 10 Edinburgh Way. Proposed two storey side extension & single storey rear extension to a family home with new external materials and internal alterations.

DM/22/1658: El Rancho, Green Oaks, Imberhorne Lane. Conversion of existing garage to habitable space and side facing rear dormer windows to existing bedrooms.

DM/22/1667: 23 Hermitage Road. First floor rear extension.

DM/22/1694: 2 Kingfisher Rise. T1 Oak - Fell and replant.

DM/22/1407: Amber Rise, 1B Morton Road. Proposed creation of new access and parking area.

DM/22/1698: Little Haye, Holtye Road. Erection of two 3 bed semi-detached dwellings with associated parking and access from Holtye Road.

DM/22/1721: Little Dene, College Lane. Construction of a new flat roof dormer with vertical tile hanging to the side of the existing roof. The dormer will have a GRP covered flat roof and will provide improved headroom in the second floor dressing area.

DM/22/1746: Coppice Farm, Holtye Road. Variation of Condition nos 2 and 8 relating to planning application DM/21/2164 - Condition 2 to amend the approved plans and to amend the wording of Condition 8.

DM/22/1768: Templecoombe Cottage, Coombe Hill Road. Beech Tag 1756 - Section fell Sycamore Tag 1758 - Section fell Sycamore Tag 1759 - Section fell Sweet Chestnut Tag 1760 - Reduce the crown by 30% and remove the large dead wood. Sweet chestnut Tag 1761 - Section fell Beech Tag 1762 - Reduce the large limb above the cavity by 30%.

Hassocks

DM/22/1610: 28 Kings Drive. Replacement of conservatory with single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1668: 1 Hurst Road. Proposed new four bedroom house on land adjacent to existing house.

DM/22/1692: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Partial discharge of condition 1 relating to application DM/21/2841.

DM/22/1700: Milton Cottage, Keymer Road. Demolition of existing rear extension and conservatory and replacement with single-storey rear extension and first-floor bay window.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3898: 3 - 15 The Broadway. Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment to provide mixed use development of Class E commercial units and 37no. units of Retirement Living Accommodation with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping. (Amended plans received 23 May 2022 showing a revised design and additional supporting information).

DM/22/0070: Jewson Builders Merchants, 37 Bridge Road. Lean-to extension to rear of warehouse building and external alterations to the existing building (Amended description 23.05.2022).

DM/22/0735: 24 Wickham Way. First floor rear extension (amended drawing Rev E received on 25.05.2022 to reduce roof height and tile hanging to north elevation).

DM/22/1189: 49 Turners Mill Road. Single storey rear and side extension and garage conversion.

DM/22/1457: 321-327 Franklands Village. Group of trees (G1) to reduce by 1-4 meters.

DM/22/1547: Samuel Chapman Lifestyle Salon And Coffee Lounge, 107 South Road. 1 (non illuminated) A-board street sign to be placed outside 107 South Road.

DM/22/1560: Westwick, 45 Lewes Road. 1 x Ash - Remove as suffering from Ash dieback.

DM/22/1570: 79 Ashenground Road. Proposed single storey side and first floor rear extensions.

DM/22/1621: Pets Corner, 105 South Road. Proposed illuminated signage for shop front.

DM/22/1637: 51 Hoblands. Proposed single storey side extension and part garage conversion.

DM/22/1651: 16 Maple Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1660: 3 St Pauls Close. T1 Oak - Fell as infected with honey fungus.

DM/22/1674: Chester House, Harlands Road. External alterations to the North East elevation of Chester House comprising blocking up and the replacement of windows.

DM/22/1682: 2 Washington Road. Single storey wrap around extension at rear of property.

DM/22/1695: 17 Greenhill Way. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/3535 - To change the shape of the front extension roof and to add two additional (side-facing) windows.

DM/22/1709: Red Cross Hall, 29 Paddockhall Road. Discharge conditions 3,4,7,8,9,10 and 11 of the approved application DM/22/0805.

DM/22/1620: 105 South Road. Proposed replacement glazing, entrance door, internal alterations.

DM/22/1693: 22 Charlesworth Park. G1 Hornbeams - Raise crown by 4m overhanging garden.

DM/22/1723: 20 Balcombe Road. Re-build existing shed on the back of the outbuilding (Amendment to planning approval DM/21/3680).

DM/22/1726: 31 Wood Ride. Proposal to convert the loft with a hip to gable and dormer.

DM/22/1728: 85 Harlands Road. Conversion of existing garage and proposed single storey front and rear extensions.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/1597: Swithewood, Danehill Lane. Proposed two storey rear extension, proposed new porch and alterations to the fenestrations.

DM/22/1648: Ashburn, The Green. Two storey rear extension extending existing roof line. Two storey rear west extension replacing existing porch and dormer window. Additional dormer window to rear east elevation.

DM/22/1640: Horton Villa, Station Road. Removal of chimney and loft conversion, with 2 dormer windows to the front and 2 Velux windows to the rear.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0534: Hornsdene Farm House, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of agricultural outbuilding (cow shed) and erection of new triple bay garage and one bedroom annex.

DM/22/1580: Knowles Tooth, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of an oak-framed garage with tiled roof instead of brick garage previously approved, plus erection of wooden pergola surrounding a half sunken swim lane with decking to level ground, plus steps.

DM/22/1595: Heathland, 5 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/21/3265 to allow for amendments to the design.

DM/22/1641: 36 Orchard Way, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

DM/22/1075: Hillside, Brighton Road Hurstpierpoint. Proposed replacement of side patio doors with new sash window, new single storey side extension and new single storey rear extension. (amended planning statement 09/05, amended proposed plans 31/05).

DM/22/1724: 9 Marchants Road, Hurstpierpoint. Partial demolition of existing workshop to rear of detached garage. Construction of a single-storey kitchen extension to the rear elevation. Construction of a single-storey Porch/WC extension to the front and side elevations. Associated hard and soft landscaping works.

Lindfield

DM/22/1302: Lime Tree Cottage, Chaloner Road. Proposed single storey extension with roof light. relocating existing front door, to patio the remainder of the garden, replace all windows and roof repairs. (amended plans and amended description received 24/05).

DM/22/1599: The Pondcroft, Pondcroft Road. Garage conversion, removal of kitchen porch and first floor extension above existing flat roof on North side. Addition of roof lantern to existing flat roof extension and new window with internal alterations to South side.

DM/22/1696: 4 Pickers Green. Proposed replacement porch to front of property.

DM/22/1719: 76 Meadow Lane. Removal of existing garage and provision of single storey side/rear extension.

DM/22/1753 3 High Street. Re-pollard Eucalyptus Tree (T1) at the lowest of the previous pollard points, which is 3-4 metres above ground level.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/1646: Punnett House, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Construction of 1No. detached dwelling with attached garaging and driveway access, with associated hard and soft landscaping works. (Amendment to previously approval application, reference DM/16/0556).

DM/22/1686: 31A Orchard Close, Scaynes Hill. 12no. 1032 x 1872mm PV solar panels to be mounted on existing flat roof.

DM/22/1718 Mapledown, Sandridge Lane, Lindfield. Demolition of side garden room. Construction of single storey side, rear extensions with fenestration and internal alterations.

DM/22/1736 5 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. Retrospective planning for garage conversion and new front window. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1756 Garlands, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Variation of condition no. 2 of planning application DM/19/2258 - to replace garage floor plans and elevations, to allow for floor space above the garage.

Slaugham

DM/22/1633: Anvid, Horsham Road, Handcross. Demolish existing conservatory and construct a single storey rear extension, ground floor side extension, alterations to garage roof, external facade alterations to the house and garage.

DM/22/1634: Court Cottage, Hollingbury Court, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Replace ten windows and one door at ground floor level to match existing and other windows of adjacent properties. Installation of six centrally pivoted Velux roof windows.

DM/22/1652: Southdown Cottage, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/22/1690: Cedars, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Discharge of condition 18 relating to planning reference DM/20/2332.

DM/22/1735: 35 West Park Road, Handcross. Proposed single storey extension to the ground floor for a toilet and storage utility facility.

Turners Hill

DM/22/1645: The Old Manse, North Street. Holm oak tree in front garden - Crown reduce height and radial spreads by 1.5m and crown lift canopy to a height of 5m from ground level. Height is 14m. Spread is North 8m, East 7m, South 8m, West 8m. Canopy is 2m from ground level.

Twineham

DM/22/1636: Firsland Farm House, Henfield Road, Albourne. Two storey extension to create an office and a utility room at the ground floor level, and an additional ensuite bedroom at the first-floor level. Demolition of an existing outbuilding and the creation of an one storey extension.

West Hoathly

DM/22/1628: Apple Barn, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Change the use of the existing structure and provision of an artist's studio and associated works.

DM/22/1644: 6 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth

DM/22/1586: 37 Oak Close, Copthorne. Single storey flat roof extension, extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.0 m, to a maximum height of 3.0 m and height of the eaves to 3.0 m.

DM/22/1614: The Paddocks, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Proposed detached car port / garage with home office within roof space.

DM/22/1615: Linden, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. Proposed replacement 5 bedroom dwelling in place of existing property.

DM/22/1650: Merrywood, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Two bay car port and single garage with games room above (re-submission of previously approved DM/15/5125).

DM/22/1683: 68 Hazel Way, Crawley Down. Ground floor rear extension and proposed raising of existing garage height.

DM/22/1699: Greenhedges, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Non - Material amendment to planning application DM/21/2080 -Reduction in overall width of dwelling by 240mm, repositioning of front and side doors and widening to 1000mm, additional hall window,repositioning of bay windows and slight increase in width of opening sashes, omission of open porch, increase in cill height of kitchen window, additional side window and amended internal layout with standard size doors.

DM/22/1706: 11 Pinetrees Close, Copthorne. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 2-3 metres and crown lift of approximately 8 metres.

DM/22/1130: Crawley Down Village Hall, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. (Amended plans received 01/06/2022) Conversion and extension of the existing village hall into 6 no. new residential dwellings with associated landscaping and bin and bike stores.

DM/22/1679: Staff Accommodation, Copthorne Hotel London Gatwick, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Temporary change of use of the staff accommodation block to provide 90 bedrooms for asylum seekers and migrants who require temporary accommodation for a period of 3 years.