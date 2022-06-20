Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3405: Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty. (Amended Plans received 14/06/2022 and 25/05/2022) Refurbishment of groundsmans store, new cricket practice net enclosure.

Ardingly

DM/22/1774: Havelock Farm, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing agricultural buildings (with those of heritage value to be retained), formerly known as Havelock Farm, and the development of a new conservation and research nursery consisting of four glasshouses of varying size, polytunnels, shade structures, standout area, mechanical plant building, and associated hard and soft landscape works.

DM/22/1824: Little Strudgates, Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe. Restoration and minor alterations to small outbuilding. Minor alterations including a small amount of fenestration.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1270: Peregrine, 5 Chapel Lane. Proposed single storey ground floor rear extension to kitchen and living room.

Balcombe

DM/22/1716: Bagpiths Cottage, Haywards Heath Road. Single storey rear extension, demolition of an existing shed and erection of a new shed.

Bolney

DM/22/1433: Marylands Nursery Site, Cowfold Road. New off road vehicle access to the new sub-station on Cowfold Road.

DM/22/1847: Red House Farm, Cowfold Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to provide a new kitchen and alterations to existing kitchen to create shower room together with alterations on first floor to fit a bathroom within existing small bedroom.

DM/22/1862: Old Highlands Lodge, London Road. Proposed part 2 storey part single storey side to rear extension with front porch and rear first floor dormer and balcony. New cream render to walls and replacement windows from white PVC to grey PVC.

DM/22/1920: Old Park Farm Stables, Broxmead Lane. Change of Use from ancillary annexe to independent dwelling at Old Park Farm Stables.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1856: Silver Dragon Chinese Takeaway, Unit 2, Temple Grove. Change of use from Sui generis to Class E Shops.

DM/22/1877: 89 Janes Lane. Removal of existing detached single garage. Proposed new detached timber clad double storey garage with two dormer windows to the front elevation and roof light windows to the rear, (proposed home office/gym above). Proposed reconfigured driveway with new permeable block paving.

DM/22/1892: Street Record, The Martlets. Non-Material Amendment relating to planning application DM/19/3331 to amend the approved drawings within the permission to make minor non-material changes to the proposed scheme.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1830: Lerinda, Ardingly Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to existing house, following demolition of existing conservatory.

DM/22/1840: Cuckfield Park, South Street. Replacement of a C20 extension flat roof with a pitched roof of similar form and materials to the existing house, along with the replacement of the existing window to a traditionally detailed casement window.

DM/22/1897: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Removal of non historic porch.

DM/22/1899: 17 Brainsmead Close. Two storey extension to the rear and side of the property.

DM/22/1908: 16 Ledgers Meadow. Proposed extensions and internal alterations together with all associated drainage works.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0629: Coles Estate Agents, 18 High Street. Combine the existing units and change use from storage to class E. (amended description and plans 25/04).

DM/22/1791: East Grinstead Town Council, Council Offices, East Court, College Lane. T1 Blue Atlas Cedar - fell.

DM/22/1818: Moatfield Surgery, St Michaels Road. Retrospective - T1 maple - one stem has split from the main trunk which has been cleared up.

DM/22/1849: 26 Dorset Gardens. T1 & T2 - Holly (Ilex Aquafolium) - these trees are currently standing dead. - Fell to Ground level G1 - 4x Ash (Fraxinus Excelsior) - Reduce canopies by approximately 3m to suitable growth points, remove all epicormic growth and lightly crown thin by 15% removing rubbing branches.

DM/22/1852: 43 Bramble Twitten. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1857: Land Adjacent To 3 Stirling Way. (T1) Ash - cut back branches overhanging the back garden of number 3 by approx 2m.

DM/22/1858: Avondene, Ship Street. Proposed 2 storey rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/1873: Adjacent To The War Memorial South Of The Meridian Hall, East Court, College Lane. (Tree 811) Lawsons Cypress - fell.

DM/22/1895: Mount Noddy Allotment Association, Mount Noddy Allotments, St Johns Road. G1 Group of Oaks - up to 3m lateral crown reduction. G2 Group of Oaks - up to 3m lateral crown reduction. T1 and T2 2 x Ash to the rear of 6-10 Badgers Way - Re-pollard.

DM/22/1896: Hillcroft, Coombe Hill Road. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/21/1351.

Hassocks

DM/22/1798: 68 Church Mead. Proposed side dormer.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1838: 2 Greenhill Way. Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and erection of single storey extension.

DM/22/1859: 7 Hillside Walk. Proposed single storey extension to side elevation.

DM/22/1861: 138 Renfields. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/1871: 70 Lewes Road. T1 - Oak Tree - Cut back overhanging branches by 2.5m T2 - Oak Tree - Cut back overhanging branches by 5m T3 - Oak tree - Crown reduction by 3m and lateral spread by 2m and thinning by 25% T4 - Oak Tree - Crown reduction by 3m and lateral spread by 2m.

DM/22/1889: 41 Lewes Road. Large Conifer to the front of property - Fell.

DM/22/1902: 1 Trevelyan Place. Please see tree report on various tree works.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0882: Westleigh, Sugar Lane. Twin rear Dormers (amended plans received 13/06).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1927: 16 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1.5m.

Lindfield

DM/22/1784: 70 Meadow Drive. Demolition of single storey side extension and provision of 2 storey side and single storey rear extension and front entrance porch.

DM/22/1870: 7 Finches Gardens. T4 - Oak - Reduce over extended branches by 1-1.5m and thin crown by 15%.

DM/22/1890: Site B, Land At The Entrance Of Green Meadows, The Welkin. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 2 three-bedroom dwellings (Use Class C3) with associated parking, landscaping and footpath works.

DM/22/1893: Site A, Land At The Entrance To The Welkin. Erection of 2 three-bedroom dwellings (Use Class C3) with associated parking, landscaping and footpath works.

Slaugham

DM/22/1788: Holly Tree House, 2 West Park Road, Handcross. Erection of timber shed in back garden 1m from either boundary.

DM/22/1810: Site Of Cedars, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Variation of condition no.14 relating to DM/20/2332 to remove any reference to PV solar panels in the condition.

DM/22/1846: 26 Barn Close, Pease Pottage. Proposed single and two story rear extension.

DM/22/1860: The Old Rectory, Staplefield Road. T1 - Small dead ash tree between wall and hedge. To be felled and removed. T2 - Small dead ash tree within other shrubs. To be felled and removed. T3 - Non-native leylandii. Advised that this poses a potential risk to LPG tanks and pipework. To be felled and removed. T4 - Non-native leylandii. Advised that this poses a potential risk to LPG tanks and pipework. To be felled and removed.

Turners Hill

DM/22/1833: Kiln Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension extending beyond the rear wall fo the original house by 8.00m, to a maximum height of 3.00m and the height of the eaves to 3.00m.

DM/22/1919: 96 North Street. Proposed single storey extension to rear elevation, single storey extension to side elevation and new dormer to the rear.

Twineham

DM/22/1854: 2 Swedish Houses, Church Lane. Proposed two storey pitched roof side extension with new rear dormer and existing dormers to have pitched roofs added.

West Hoathly

DM/22/1878: Wyndham Croft Cottage, Selsfield Road, Turners Hill. Installation of pre-fabricated timber car port and summerhouse.

DM/22/1923: 19 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth

DM/22/0998: Pembley Farm, Pembley Green, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Demolish five existing outbuildings and erect a detached single storey indoor swimming pool.

DM/22/1524: 69 The Meadow, Copthorne. Proposed works to convert an integral garage into a living space (reception room).

DM/22/1786: 3 Coppice Vale, Felbridge. Install a Summer House at the south east corner of garden, approximately 0.5 metres from the perimeter fence.