Albourne

DM/22/0345: The Stables, Honeybourne Farm, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed single storey extension with room in the roof and new porch (amended plans received 29/04 and new description 10/06).

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1705: Silverdale, Bolney Road, Ansty. Demolition of existing dwelling, outbuildings and garage. Proposed five bedroom dwelling with garage and associated landscaping works. Change of house type from that approved under Ref: DM/20/0842.

DM/22/1790: 62 And 63 Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Minor internal amendments to approved scheme under applications DM/21/3228 and DM/21/3229 and installation of new limecrete floor.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1744: Nenthorne East, Hammerwood Road. Proposed 2 new dormer windows, new velux, replacement windows, altered front door.

Balcombe

DM/22/1812: 2 London Road. Detached double garage. Timber construction with tile roof. Single storey with no accommodation.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1208: 4 Withy Bush. Two storey side extension. Amended drawing received on 06.06.2022 to show windows at first floor in the existing and proposed side elevations).

DM/22/1761: Woodbarton, Common Lane, Ditchling. Demolish existing dwelling, erection of a new 6 bedroom dwelling with adjoining 2 bedroom annexe, rear swimming pool and decking.

DM/22/1772: 117 Royal George Road. Single storey rear extension including modifications to existing garage and decking.

DM/22/1783: 65 Station Road. Remove existing single storey rear extension and rebuild with new single storey extension, first floor side extension over existing garage, loft conversion and roof alterations.

DM/22/1792: 17 Burdocks Drive. T1 Hornbeam- Reduce in height by approx. 3m. Prune back lateral crown by approx. 2-2.5m.

DM/22/1805: 215 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed hip-to-gable roof extension with flat roof rear dormer, new Velux roof windows in front roof slope, and proposed single storey flat roof rear extension.

DM/22/1822: 70 Leylands Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1763: Ridge House, Copyhold Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed rear single storey extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1675: The Plantation, Saint Hill Road. Fell Ash trees that are over 50% dead within the area marked in yellow on the sketch plan. Cut back trees 2 meters from the fence area marked in red on the sketch plan.

DM/22/1789: 71 Blackwell Farm Road. Proposed 2 storey extension to rear elevation and new porch to front elevation.

DM/22/1799: 11 Austen Close. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall fo the original house by 5.00m, to a maximum height of 3.20m and the height of the eaves to 2.90m.

DM/22/1814: 7 Stephenson Drive. Proposed Single Storey Front Extension and Porch to Side.

DM/22/1815: 28 Gleave Close. 2 storey front extension, rear glazed lean-to extension and internal reconfiguration to the existing building.

DM/22/1823: 30 Hurst Farm Road. A front porch and change of external appearance with first floor side extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/1832: 1 Lowdells Drive. T1,T2,T5,T6 - Scots Pines - Thinning by 10% creating a tidy balanced, stable trees to reduce increased vulnerability. Remove from all trees broken off ends back to tree trunks. T3 - Scots Pine - Remove large branch hanging over pavement. T4 - Scots Pine - Remove three branches touching house approximately 2 m cut back.

DM/22/1834: Land To Rear Of 32-33 Dorset Gardens. Group of Sycamore to rear of 32 - Crown lift to 5m above ground level on property side. Mature Oak to rear of 33 -crown lift to 5m above ground level on property side. Young Sycamore to rear of 33, in contact with boundary fence line - fell to surface level.

DM/22/1841: Flat 1 Meadow Court, St Agnes Road. London Plane (T1 and T2)- Reduce canopy by 2.5-3m to suitable growth points, 15% crown thin by removing all crossing branches,Copper Beech (T3) - Remove Ivy running up main stem and major deadwood, London Plane (T4 and T5) -Reduce canopy by 2.5-3m to suitable growth points, 15% Crown thin by removing all crossing branches, crown lift to 5.5m over highway to suitable growth points.

DM/22/1845: 8 Buckhurst Way. T10004 Quercus robur (Oak) located on land within WSCC Highways, outside 8 Buckhurst Way. Remove epicormic growth from main stem and about crown break and crown lift up to 6m above ground level all aspects.

Hassocks

DM/22/1781: 68 Church Mead. Proposed garden room.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1225: 85 Haywards Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension. Erection of 2m high fence along section of northern boundary. (Revised block plan received 06.06.2022. Revised description agreed 07.06.2022).

DM/22/1437: 135 Western Road. Proposed outbuilding in rear garden to be used as an annexe for a family member.

DM/22/1750: 26 Aspen Walk. Proposed dormer window the rear elevation.

DM/22/1769: 37 - 39 South Road. 1 x Fascia Sign 1 x Projecting Sign.

DM/22/1770: 37 - 39 South Road. Install new shopfront on existing retail unit.

DM/22/1773: 45 Greenways. Variation of condtions 2 and 3 related to DM/21/1899 to reduce scope of works previously approved.

DM/22/1775: 91 Wivelsfield Road. Part single, part two storey side and rear extension, and enlargement of dormer to rear roof slope.

DM/22/1793: Springmead, Rookery Way. Proposed single storey outbuilding in garden.

DM/22/1801: 35 Mill Green Road. Proposed new dormer to converted loft area.

DM/22/1809: 33 Oathall Road. Remove existing conservatory and replace with two storey side extension, to match the existing house roof profile.

DM/22/1816: 108 Penland Road. Detached garage with study above.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/1767: Milford Place, Wyatts Lane. Proposed Victorian style greenhouse.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1037: 1 Springbank Cottages, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. (Amended Plans received 06.06.2022) Construction of 2 storey side extension, with associated internal alterations. Demolition of existing rear lean to porch. Replacement of all existing windows.

DM/22/1616: Land East Of Hurst Wickham Barn, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of 1 No. detached, two storey dwelling house with timber framed detached, two storey garage, including new access and entrance gates (amendments to implemented planning permission DM/17/0948 [as extended by DM/20/3713]).

DM/22/1777: Barn Southwest Of Pakyns House, Bullfinch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of an agricultural building at Bullfinch lane into a dwelling.

DM/22/1808: Hornsdene Farm House, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of domestic storage barn and erection of replacement building with link to existing house, two-storey rear extension to the north elevation of the main dwelling and associated works.

DM/22/1839: Mid Sussex District Council, Trinity Road Car Park, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sequoiadendron giganteum - Arbortrack REF: 09QU - Section fell down to as close to ground level as possible and remove stump.

Lindfield

DM/22/1657: Ladywell, Black Hill. Replace existing conservatory with tiled pitched roof to match existing, replace existing pitched glazed roof to rear and new single storey rear extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/1754: Rock Lodge Cottage, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Retrospective appplication for the demolition of single pre-cast concrete garage and polytunnel (15m x 5m) and construction of open fronted double car port with rear store room.

DM/22/1755: South Lodge Paxhill, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Construction of a new 1.75m brick wall adjacent to the highway, to replace Leylandii conifers that have been removed.

DM/22/1851: 11 Lark Rise Close, Lindfield. G1 - 3x Maple Group - Reduce height by 1.5-2m.

Worth

DM/22/1796: 23 Akehurst Close, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.38m, to a maximum height of 3.03m and the height of the eaves to 2.95m.

DM/22/1813: 84 The Meadow, Copthorne. Proposed front Porch, double storey side extension and part single, part double storey rear extension.