Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 6-10.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:40 am

Albourne

DM/22/0345: The Stables, Honeybourne Farm, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed single storey extension with room in the roof and new porch (amended plans received 29/04 and new description 10/06).

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1705: Silverdale, Bolney Road, Ansty. Demolition of existing dwelling, outbuildings and garage. Proposed five bedroom dwelling with garage and associated landscaping works. Change of house type from that approved under Ref: DM/20/0842.

DM/22/1790: 62 And 63 Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Minor internal amendments to approved scheme under applications DM/21/3228 and DM/21/3229 and installation of new limecrete floor.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1744: Nenthorne East, Hammerwood Road. Proposed 2 new dormer windows, new velux, replacement windows, altered front door.

Balcombe

DM/22/1812: 2 London Road. Detached double garage. Timber construction with tile roof. Single storey with no accommodation.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1208: 4 Withy Bush. Two storey side extension. Amended drawing received on 06.06.2022 to show windows at first floor in the existing and proposed side elevations).

DM/22/1761: Woodbarton, Common Lane, Ditchling. Demolish existing dwelling, erection of a new 6 bedroom dwelling with adjoining 2 bedroom annexe, rear swimming pool and decking.

DM/22/1772: 117 Royal George Road. Single storey rear extension including modifications to existing garage and decking.

DM/22/1783: 65 Station Road. Remove existing single storey rear extension and rebuild with new single storey extension, first floor side extension over existing garage, loft conversion and roof alterations.

DM/22/1792: 17 Burdocks Drive. T1 Hornbeam- Reduce in height by approx. 3m. Prune back lateral crown by approx. 2-2.5m.

DM/22/1805: 215 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed hip-to-gable roof extension with flat roof rear dormer, new Velux roof windows in front roof slope, and proposed single storey flat roof rear extension.

DM/22/1822: 70 Leylands Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1763: Ridge House, Copyhold Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed rear single storey extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1675: The Plantation, Saint Hill Road. Fell Ash trees that are over 50% dead within the area marked in yellow on the sketch plan. Cut back trees 2 meters from the fence area marked in red on the sketch plan.

DM/22/1789: 71 Blackwell Farm Road. Proposed 2 storey extension to rear elevation and new porch to front elevation.

DM/22/1799: 11 Austen Close. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall fo the original house by 5.00m, to a maximum height of 3.20m and the height of the eaves to 2.90m.

DM/22/1814: 7 Stephenson Drive. Proposed Single Storey Front Extension and Porch to Side.

DM/22/1815: 28 Gleave Close. 2 storey front extension, rear glazed lean-to extension and internal reconfiguration to the existing building.

DM/22/1823: 30 Hurst Farm Road. A front porch and change of external appearance with first floor side extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/1832: 1 Lowdells Drive. T1,T2,T5,T6 - Scots Pines - Thinning by 10% creating a tidy balanced, stable trees to reduce increased vulnerability. Remove from all trees broken off ends back to tree trunks. T3 - Scots Pine - Remove large branch hanging over pavement. T4 - Scots Pine - Remove three branches touching house approximately 2 m cut back.

DM/22/1834: Land To Rear Of 32-33 Dorset Gardens. Group of Sycamore to rear of 32 - Crown lift to 5m above ground level on property side. Mature Oak to rear of 33 -crown lift to 5m above ground level on property side. Young Sycamore to rear of 33, in contact with boundary fence line - fell to surface level.

DM/22/1841: Flat 1 Meadow Court, St Agnes Road. London Plane (T1 and T2)- Reduce canopy by 2.5-3m to suitable growth points, 15% crown thin by removing all crossing branches,Copper Beech (T3) - Remove Ivy running up main stem and major deadwood, London Plane (T4 and T5) -Reduce canopy by 2.5-3m to suitable growth points, 15% Crown thin by removing all crossing branches, crown lift to 5.5m over highway to suitable growth points.

DM/22/1845: 8 Buckhurst Way. T10004 Quercus robur (Oak) located on land within WSCC Highways, outside 8 Buckhurst Way. Remove epicormic growth from main stem and about crown break and crown lift up to 6m above ground level all aspects.

Hassocks

DM/22/1781: 68 Church Mead. Proposed garden room.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1225: 85 Haywards Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension. Erection of 2m high fence along section of northern boundary. (Revised block plan received 06.06.2022. Revised description agreed 07.06.2022).

DM/22/1437: 135 Western Road. Proposed outbuilding in rear garden to be used as an annexe for a family member.

DM/22/1750: 26 Aspen Walk. Proposed dormer window the rear elevation.

DM/22/1769: 37 - 39 South Road. 1 x Fascia Sign 1 x Projecting Sign.

DM/22/1770: 37 - 39 South Road. Install new shopfront on existing retail unit.

DM/22/1773: 45 Greenways. Variation of condtions 2 and 3 related to DM/21/1899 to reduce scope of works previously approved.

DM/22/1775: 91 Wivelsfield Road. Part single, part two storey side and rear extension, and enlargement of dormer to rear roof slope.

DM/22/1793: Springmead, Rookery Way. Proposed single storey outbuilding in garden.

DM/22/1801: 35 Mill Green Road. Proposed new dormer to converted loft area.

DM/22/1809: 33 Oathall Road. Remove existing conservatory and replace with two storey side extension, to match the existing house roof profile.

DM/22/1816: 108 Penland Road. Detached garage with study above.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/1767: Milford Place, Wyatts Lane. Proposed Victorian style greenhouse.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1037: 1 Springbank Cottages, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. (Amended Plans received 06.06.2022) Construction of 2 storey side extension, with associated internal alterations. Demolition of existing rear lean to porch. Replacement of all existing windows.

DM/22/1616: Land East Of Hurst Wickham Barn, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of 1 No. detached, two storey dwelling house with timber framed detached, two storey garage, including new access and entrance gates (amendments to implemented planning permission DM/17/0948 [as extended by DM/20/3713]).

DM/22/1777: Barn Southwest Of Pakyns House, Bullfinch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of an agricultural building at Bullfinch lane into a dwelling.

DM/22/1808: Hornsdene Farm House, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of domestic storage barn and erection of replacement building with link to existing house, two-storey rear extension to the north elevation of the main dwelling and associated works.

DM/22/1839: Mid Sussex District Council, Trinity Road Car Park, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Sequoiadendron giganteum - Arbortrack REF: 09QU - Section fell down to as close to ground level as possible and remove stump.

Lindfield

DM/22/1657: Ladywell, Black Hill. Replace existing conservatory with tiled pitched roof to match existing, replace existing pitched glazed roof to rear and new single storey rear extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/1754: Rock Lodge Cottage, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Retrospective appplication for the demolition of single pre-cast concrete garage and polytunnel (15m x 5m) and construction of open fronted double car port with rear store room.

DM/22/1755: South Lodge Paxhill, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Construction of a new 1.75m brick wall adjacent to the highway, to replace Leylandii conifers that have been removed.

DM/22/1851: 11 Lark Rise Close, Lindfield. G1 - 3x Maple Group - Reduce height by 1.5-2m.

Worth

DM/22/1796: 23 Akehurst Close, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.38m, to a maximum height of 3.03m and the height of the eaves to 2.95m.

DM/22/1813: 84 The Meadow, Copthorne. Proposed front Porch, double storey side extension and part single, part double storey rear extension.

DM/22/1844: Orchard Side, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. T11 Hawthorn - 3 metre reduction of height and 1 metre reduction of over hanging branches on northern side. T12 Cherry - Raise crown by 2 meters and reduce by 4 meters of height.

• For more information about the planning applications visit the Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

