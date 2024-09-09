The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 2 and 6.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2088: Orchard House, Weald Chase, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/23/3198.

Balcombe

DM/24/2081: Wynstay, Stockcroft Road. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/24/1317 - Condition 2 - to substitute new drawings showing removal of the extension. Condition 3 - Remove, as no longer serves a purpose.

Bolney

DM/24/2114: Bookers Barn, Foxhole Lane. Removal of condition 8 relating to planning reference BK/016/95.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2076: 31 Ferndale Road. Remove and replace an existing wooden single garage with a new larger wooden single garage.

DM/24/2084: 118A Junction Road. Proposed detached double garage.

DM/24/2105: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road. Ash (0UAU) - raise canopy to 5.5m. Eucalyptus (0UAV) - raise canopy to 5.5m.

DM/24/2133: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road. Ash (0UAU) - raise canopy to 5.5m and reduce crown by no more than 2 metres. Eucalyptus (0UAV) - raise canopy to 5.5m.

DM/24/2134: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road. Ash (0UB6) raise canopy to 5.5 metres.

Chailey

LW/24/0521: The Down House, Oxbottom Lane, Newick. Erection of two-storey detached timber outbuilding consisting of 2no. carports, garage, storage and home office including associated landscaping.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0765: 2 Brookhurst Villas, Furze Lane. Tiered level to garden including patio, flower beds and retaining walls. (Corrected application form received 12.04.2024) (Corrected location and block plans received 04.09.2024).

DM/24/1281: Bluebell Place, Vowels Lane, Kingscote. Proposed ground floor side extension and out-building in garden.

DM/24/2100: Beulah, 37 Springfield. Proposed garage conversion including removal of garage door, part infill and addition of bay window.

Hassocks

DM/24/1896: 17 Downs View Road. Removal of existing rear deck and external rear wall. Proposed single storey extension and new raised deck to the rear. Relocate and position an existing garden office on top of the proposed raised deck.

DM/24/2071: 9 Challow Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with single storey rear extension. Proposed first floor front extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2050: Kelston, Birch Close. T1 Sycamore: reduce crown by 40% from 15 metres to 9 metres and thin to reduce spread from 10 metres to 7 metres. T2 Leylandii: reduce height by 50% from 5 metres to 2.5 metres. T3 Coppiced Hazel: reduce height by 50% from 11 metres to 5.5 metres. T4 Immature oak: fell. T5 Coppiced Sycamore: reduce height by 50% from 10 metres to 5 metres. T6 Common Walnut: fell.

DM/24/2063: 47 Wivelsfield Road. Retrospective Planning Application for the construction of a detached 3no. bedroom dwelling (revisions to previously approved application DM/22/0841 for a 2no. bedroom dwelling in respect of the new house now known as Hilltop House, 47a Wivelsfield Road).

DM/24/2130: 30 Quarry Hill. Variation of Condition 3 relating to planning reference DM/22/1562.

DM/24/2138: Birchen Lane. Multiple works to trees down both sides of Birchen Lane - See schedule of works.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/2128: 1 Old Church Cottages, Church Lane. Single storey extension and internal alterations. Demolish existing single storey.

DM/24/2144: 1 Old Church Cottages, Church Lane. Single storey extension and internal alterations. Demolish existing single storey.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1977: 81 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective permission sought for - erection of raised decking in rear garden.

DM/24/2058: 80 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/2117: Pooh Corner, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore (T1) - Remove entire canopy and stem down to nature monolith at height of fence line in order to prevent further damage to fence and make front driveway safer and easier to maintain, Holm Oak (T2) - Raise crown just above fence line and reduce extremities of overall canopy by 2m to prevent touching house and provide more light into front of house.

DM/24/2120: Land North East Of Amberley Farm, Bishopstone Lane, Ansty. Erection of proposed machinery store building.

DM/24/2125: 47 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Partial width two-storey extension to rear, and first floor extension to front.

Lindfield

DM/24/1797: 50 Savill Road. Group of Ash trees in the rear garden with signs of Ash die back to be felled to ground level.

DM/24/1920: 35 Blackthorns. Proposed single storey extension to garage area at front of property and alterations to fenestration and doors to the rear elevation.

DM/24/2104: Fivestones, 2 Little Black Hill. 2 x Lawson Cypress - Fell.

DM/24/2115: Townlands, 143 High Street. T1 Copper Beech - Fell, as infected with Meripilus Giganteus initially found 3 years ago now softening the roots and causing significant dieback in the upper crown, T2 Ginkgo Biloba - Fell, as dead.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1688: Rhiw Glyn, 8 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Installation of an Air Source Heat pump.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0541: Abbots Leigh, Slugwash Lane. Repair of porch area including returns.

Worth

DM/24/2046: 69 The Meadow, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/2097: Down Park Lodge, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Timber orangery to replace existing conservatory and Bi-fold doors to replace existing windows.

DM/24/2103: 9 Kitsmead, Copthorne. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension.

DM/24/2106: Lake Cabin Land Adj To Rambleon, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development for the construction of a residential cabin.