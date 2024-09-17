Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 9 and 13.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2165: 103 Barrack Cottages, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Proposed detached car park/garage.

DM/24/0831: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Change of use of land to camping site comprising the siting of 4no. proposed yurts, 1 no. shepherds hut, and the retention of mobile home for holiday accommodation, part retrospective. Updated description, amended plans and further clarification received 6th September 2024. (Image: Google Maps)

Ardingly

DM/24/2131: Ardingly College, College Road. Proposed repairs, replacement and refurbishment to sections of the H Block section of the main Ardingly College building, including replacement rainwater goods, roof repair, stonework repair, and clockface repair & refurbishment.

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/1550: Chapel Mews, The Abbey, Hammerwood Road. Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of a single storey side extension and proposed roof extension and loft conversion on first floor with outdoor roof terrace (Corrected plans received 03.09.2024).

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/24/2137: Brantridge Park, Brantridge Park Drive. Internal and external amendments to the Stable Block to improve stabling facilities and provide a total of 6 x 1-bed and 2 x 2-bed C3 residential grooms accommodation above the stables, within the original permitted footprint.

DM/24/2177: Gleddoch House, Stockcroft Road. Proposed installation of 11 solar panels on the South facing roof of the property.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1935: 80 Unicorn Way. Propose to convert an existing window at the rear into a door for access into the back garden.

DM/24/2141: 12 Paddock Walk. Single storey side extension to existing 4 bedroom detached house.

DM/24/2160: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road. OUB0 -Prunus avium-Crown reduction by 2m as it blocks sunlight to neighbouring gardens. Trim back east side to stop encroachment to neighbouring property, OUAX -Catalpa bignonioides-Crown reduction by 2m to maintain healthy life and reduce effect on neighbouring garage roofs.

DM/24/2198: 108A Junction Road. Proposed 3m wide and 1.6m high rear dormer extension with additional fenestration to the roof.

Chailey

LW/24/0554: Hoods Croft, North Common Road, North Chailey. Retrospective conversion of workshop to holiday let and studio workshop.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2132: Silver Birches, Broad Street. Removal of existing rear conservatory and replace with proposed single storey rear extension, partial pitched and partial flat roof with flat rooflights. French glazed doors to rear and window to side walls. Anthracite aluminium slimline frames to glazed doors and window.

DM/24/2136: Cuckfield Service Station, Whitemans Green. Erection of Illuminated small format advertising display.

DM/24/2162: 29 Mytten Close. T1 Yew in rear garden - Fell as close to ground level as possible.

Ditchling And Westmeston Ward

SDNP/24/02958/LIS: 11 East End Lane. Replacement of existing timber single glazed windows with new timber double glazed units to match existing fenestration style and appearance.

SDNP/24/03395/FUL: 5 High Street. Change of use of the ground floor and basement from business to residential including installation of new window.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0990: Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of 6 dwellings with associated access, landscaping, garaging and parking. Arboricultural information received 23/11. (Amended plans received 10th July and 17th July).

DM/24/2112: Land Adj To Imberhorne Lane. Change of use of a portion of a field from agricultural to a secure dog walking facility. Install 6 ft high stock fencing around the perimeter of the site, with posts spaced approximately 3-4 m apart. Erection of a small pedestrian shelter and creation of an area of hardstanding for car parking.

Hassocks

DM/24/1885: 3 Reed Close. Conversion of a detached garage into home office and storage with the addition of a side door and window and a roof light window.

DM/24/2161: 76 Friars Oak Road. Ash (T1) - fell - the tree has dieback.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0847: Colwell House, 108 Lewes Road. Proposed extensions and alterations to dwelling incorporating single storey extensions to dwelling, internal alterations, removal of existing swimming pool and enclosure, new swimming pool and pool house, relocation of tennis court and new access. Additional supporting plans and Heritage Statement received on 28.08.2024.

DM/24/0848: Colwell House, 108 Lewes Road. Proposed extensions and alterations to dwelling incorporating single storey extensions to dwelling, internal alterations, removal of existing swimming pool and enclosure, new swimming pool and pool house, relocation of tennis court and new access. Additional supporting plans and Heritage Statement received on 28.08.2024.

DM/24/1587: 2 Diamond Cottages, St Johns Road. Proposed single storey extension at rear and small dormer to rear loft.

DM/24/2145: 24 Church Avenue. New window to front elevation on the first floor.

DM/24/2147: 59 Vale Road. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/24/2150: Muster House, 12 Muster Green North. 4 x Maple, to remove.

DM/24/2152: 2 - 8 Sussex Road. Change of use from commercial floorspace (Class E) to form 2 x self-contained flats (Class C3).

DM/24/2188: Land To The Rear Of 35 Greenhill Way. (T1) Hazel, (T2) Field Maple and (T3) Laurel - Cut back to fence line by 2-3m.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1674: Mulberries, Lewes Road. Proposed new garden outbuilding.

DM/24/2186: The Stables, Lewes Road. Oak tree - reduce crown and branches by 1.5 to 2m which are overhanging house.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2164: South Lodge, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. T1,T2 and T3- Ash - fell.

DM/24/2166: Lodge Cottage, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Ash (T1) - Fell.

DM/24/2193: Primrose Cottage, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Existing building - in garden used for solar panels (Main house roof not strong enough). Outbuilding used as a private art studio / workshop by home owners.

Lindfield

DM/24/2174: 123 The Welkin. Proposed ground floor, mono pitched roof extension.

DM/24/2187: The Barn, Hickmans Lane. (T1) Indian Beam - reduce crown by 1-1.5m. (T2) Ginko Tree - reduce crown by 2-3m.

DM/24/2201: Hurstbury, Black Hill. Arbutus Anedo (strawberry tree) - Reduce and thin by 1.5m . Japanese maple (acer) Reduce by 1.5m. Betula Pendula (silver birch) reduce by 2m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2163: 9 Lark Rise Close, Lindfield. T1 Beech in rear garden - fell as close to ground level as possible.

Newick

LW/24/0494: 87 Western Road. Erection of two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing structures, erection of front porch, conversion of existing garage into a habitable space, addition of two side dormers and front timber terrace with steps, including alterations to fenestration.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

SDNP/24/02239/FUL: Blackberry Wood, Streat Lane, Streat. Section 73a retrospective application for extension of reception, shop, office and log store.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2101: Springfield, Rashes Farm, Selsfield Road. Proposed two storey front extension with storm porch at ground floor level.

DM/24/2127: Cart Lodge, Rashes Farm, Selsfield Road. Single storey side extension.

DM/24/2194: Turners Hill Park, Nightingale Lane. Please refer to "Aspect Tree and Risk Assessment Survey" - Multiple trees suggested to be felled.

Twineham

DM/24/2159: 1 The Little Field, Church Lane. Proposed garage, with room above.

Worth

DM/24/2047: Beechcroft, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed detached garage with games room above.

DM/24/2053: Firs Farm, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Conversion of two buildings to 1 x single family dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) with associated amenity space and parking provision.

DM/24/2168: Little Acorns, Brookhill Road, Copthorne. Proposed single storey front extension, single storey side extension and new velux roof light window.