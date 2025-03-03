The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 24 and 28.

Albourne

DM/25/0090: Land At Eastwood Farm, Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne. Change of Use of land to equestrian, erection of equestrian facilities including indoor arena, stables, outdoor arena, horse walker, re-surfacing of existing track, creation of balancing / ecology pond, associated earthworks and provision of a soft landscaping scheme.

DM/25/0445: Land At Colwell Farm, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access, for up to 80 dwellings with associated landscaping, open space, infrastructure and vehicular and pedestrian accesses. (Image: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0251: Great Bentley Plantation, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath.

DM/25/0345: Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Erection of a mixed use commercial building for a flexible commercial use of Class E(g) ((i) Offices to carry out any operational of administrative functions, (ii) Research and development of products or processes and (iii) Industrial processes) and B8 Storage or distribution.

DM/25/0489: The Old Woodyard, Slaugham Road, Staplefield. Extension of existing residential property utilising the adjoining property to include internal and external alterations to the existing buildings.

Ardingly

DM/25/0450: Yumpsters, 2 New Cottages, Lindfield Road, Ardingly. Proposed single storey side extension.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/0134: Highway, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Erection of a 7.2m x 4.4m freestanding single storey outbuilding with 600mm overhang to the front, located in the rear garden of the property, 2.5m at the highest point, with internal floorspace under 30m². (Tree Report received 24/02).

Balcombe

DM/24/3069: Wildwood, London Road, Balcombe. Conifer Tree - reduce height by 5m.

DM/25/0467: Mapledurham, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. Tillia cordata - remove approximately 18 new lower branches below the canopy. Prunus subhirtella 'Autumnalis' - shape and reduce the crown by 2m. Chaemcyparis lawsoniana 'Sargentii' - fell to ground.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2970: Capital Hair And Beauty, Unit A, Consort Way, Burgess Hill. Construction of new commercial building within classes E(g), B2 and B8. Additional Drainage Information received 21/2/2025.

DM/25/0192: Burgess Hill Dental Care, 75 Station Road, Burgess Hill. Removal of all current exterior signage and replaced with 2 signs. The illuminated monolith at the front of the building and the wall sign on the side of the building.

DM/25/0406: 20 Nightingale Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion, rear dormer, and two roof light front slope roof.

DM/25/0473: 16 Highlands Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed single story front and two storey side extensions.

Chailey

LW/25/0069: Church Farm, Church Lane, Chailey Green. Part demolition and conversion of brick barn into 1no. four bedroom dwellinghouse with associated landscaping.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0372: Manor Drive, Cuckfield. Limes x 13. Crown reduction to a final height of 18m with a 3m horizontal radial canopy spread. Remove mature upright growth from prior pruning points. Crown lift to 5m. Remove epicormic growth. Clear lamps by 1.5m retaining overhanging branches outside this distance. Limes G1. Formative pruning and crown lift to 2m.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0396: Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road, East Grinstead. Proposed development of a single storey Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at the existing Queen Victoria Hospital with associated car and cycle parking, landscaping and ancillary development.

DM/25/0413: Land Adjacent To The Brook, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Construction of a new residential dwelling.

DM/25/0434: Estcots Lawn Tennis Club, Courts 1 And 2, East Court, College Lane. To install a root barrier at the edge of the tennis court to prevent any potential/further root damage to the courts.

DM/25/0459: The Old Stone House, Cricket Court, East Grinstead. T38 Oak - reduce 2no over extended limbs by 3m. G1 Ash - reduce 2no overhanging limbs by 2m. G1 1st Scots Pine - remove 1no limb raising the crown by 1.5m. G1 2nd Scots Pine - remove 1no lower limb raising the crown by 1.5m. G1 3rd Scots Pine - remove 1no lower limb raising the crown by 1.5m. G1 4th Scots Pine remove 1no lower limb raising the crown by 2m. G1 5th Scots Pine - remove 1no lower limb raising the crown by 1.5m. G1 Oak - reduce by 2.5m the 2no. limbs growing into Scots Pine, 10% crown thin to the 2no. smaller branches growing through phone lines. G1 Yew - fell.

DM/25/0477: 19 College Lane, East Grinstead. Proposed off road parking bay.

DM/25/0501: Inglenook, Old Road, East Grinstead. Thuja - Fell and replace. Reason: Disease / Decay

Hassocks

DM/25/0147: 54 And 56 Oak Tree Drive, Hassocks. Proposed loft conversion to create a master bedroom, raising of the roof by 710mm, and insertion of dormer window to the rear.

DM/25/0393: The Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Change of use of the existing vacant social club (Use Class F2) to co-working studios (Use Class E), with a first floor extension proposed above the existing ground floor addition to the front of the building, together with the installation of new windows, roof lights, solar panels and heat pumps and a bin and cycle store.

DM/25/0439: 31 Dale Avenue, Hassocks. Removal of existing garage and conservatory. Erection of a rear single-storey extension spanning the width of the original house.

DM/25/0500: 20 Oldlands Avenue, Hassocks. Single storey rear addition.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0049: 19 Gander Hill, Haywards Heath. The removal of the existing garage and carport and replacement with a new attached garage, part single, part 1 1/2 storey rear extension, replace existing gable ended low-pitch roof with new half hipped steeper pitched roof and a single storey home office in garden.

DM/25/0051: Flat 4, Abigail House, 53 - 55 Hazelgrove Road, Haywards Heath. Replacement of old rotten windows with new double glazed UPVC windows.

DM/25/0375: 26 Gander Hill, Haywards Heath. Erection of a single storey timber yoga studio.

DM/25/0412: 17 Eastern Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/25/0429: 1 Oathall Avenue, Haywards Heath. T1 - Beech tree reduced back by 2m, to previous points. T2 - Conifer (second in line) removed due to dying.

DM/25/0458: 12 And 14 Eastern Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed demolition of existing lean to stores at the rear of each house and erection of two storey rear and side extensions with recessed balconies in order to enlarge the existing 4x flats. Loft conversions and roof extensions that include front dormers and rooflights. New dropped kerb and parking area to the front for 5 cars.

DM/25/0475: 11 Orchard Close, Haywards Heath. Demolition of garage and conservatory. Construction of annexe and side extension.

DM/25/0478: 2 - 8 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed new windows to front, rear and east elevations on the first floor.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0411: Mulberries, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes. Proposed rear extension replacing existing conservatory and new porch replacing existing canopy.

DM/25/0472: Lincoln Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Proposal to replace the existing white single glazed sash windows to the front of Lincoln Cottage with replica white sash windows, but ones which are triple glazed and more thermally efficient.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/3096: 28 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed part single and two storey extension to front elevation. Amended Plans received 17.02.2025 showing an amended gabled roof design on the single storey front extension, to include rooflights, the removal of a front hedge and the provision of a second off street parking space at the front of the extended dwelling.

DM/25/0110: Land Adjacent To Jane Murray Way And North Of Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green, Hassocks. Widening and extension of the existing footway for creation of a shared footway/cycleway along the western side of the A273 between Gatehouse Lane and A272 roundabout via the removal of the carriageway hard strip, relocation of existing bus stop bench, lighting, landscaping and associated works.

DM/25/0457: The Spinney, 59 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Proposal to replace an existing single bay garage in the front garden, extend the groundworks and re-build a double bay garage.

DM/25/0468: 12 St Georges Place, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0502: Boars Mead Barn, Bullfinch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change of Use of Agricultural Building to a Dwelling.

Lindfield

DM/25/0474: 4 The Chestnuts, Lindfield. Proposed loft conversion.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0470: Tythe Cottage, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Remove and replace existing tiles, underlay felt and battens to south-west and north-east elevation of roof. Tiles which are serviceable will be re-used and rehung, replacement tiles will be like-for-like reclaimed clay peg tiles to match existing.

Turners Hill

DM/25/0464: The Studio, Brickyard Cottages, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Use of property as an independent residential dwellinghouse.

West Hoathly

DM/25/0447: Groom Cottage, Brook House, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0488: West Hoathly Recreation Ground, North Lane And Finche Recreation Ground, Church Hill. Various works to trees as detailed in accompanying schedule of works.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0044: Green Park Farm, Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Single storey side extension and first floor side extension.

Worth

DM/25/0245: Land North Of Ethlinden, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Change of use of land to equestrian and associated works including post and rail fence and timber gate.

DM/25/0438: Ember Rise, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension, porch extension, first floor extension with a crown roof, changes to fenestration and removal of chimney (Amended Description 27/02/2025).

DM/25/0454: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed replacement extension to create new kitchen.

DM/25/0455: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed replacement extension to create new kitchen.

DM/25/0483: Palmers Autocentre Tyres, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Reserved matters application following Outline approval DM/22/0867 (AP/23/0015) for Improvements to the landscaping strategy and enhanced planting.