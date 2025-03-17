The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 10 and 14.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0633: Little Tyes, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Proposed repair work to roof to include the replacement of all existing roof tiles, with roof tiles to match, reclaiming any existing roof tiles where possible.

DM/24/2704: Land At Queen Victoria Hospital, Hackenden Lane, East Grinstead. Erection of 36 dwellings with access from Oakfield Way along with parking and landscaping. (Further information and plans submitted 3/12, 22/1, 20/2 and 25/2 in regard to affordable housing, trees, ecology and drainage). (Image: Google Maps)

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0326: 5 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0565: 26 Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear balcony and front extension with associated car port.

DM/25/0568: 236 London Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/25/0580: 72 Bonnet Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion with a rear dormer and two front roof light windows.

DM/25/0582: Incorpore Ltd, 34 Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing building, erection of a part 4, part 5 storey building for assisted living accommodation for up to 14 occupiers and on-site staff facilities (Use Class C2) and commercial space on the lower ground floor (Use Class E).

DM/25/0589: Land North Of Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. The installation of 1 No. 30 metre high lattice tower mounted with 9 No. antennas, 12 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.4 metre high palisade fencing painted green, 1 No. electrical metre cabinet and associated development thereto.

DM/25/0592: 127 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. Retrospective planning for demolition of existing conservatory and build a new single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0602: 33 Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill. Turkey Oak Tree - Reduce crown by 3m on sides and 2m on the top.

DM/25/0645: 125 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. Retrospective works for a single storey extension to the south with a flat roof covering.

DM/25/0656: 39 Burdocks Drive, Burgess Hill. Oak tree - crown reduction of up to 2.5m back to previous pruning points.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0471: 16 The Highlands, Cuckfield. Proposed extension to the rear bedroom dormer to incorporate a new en-suite bathroom to master bedroom (Amended plans received 12/03/2025).

DM/25/0576: Tyes, Tylers Green, Cuckfield. Proposed wider window to the front elevation on the ground floor and french doors to the rear.

DM/25/0586: Holly Oaks, Courtmead Road, Cuckfield. T001 - Mixed Conifer Hedge - Prune clear from street light to give 0.5m clearance all round.

DM/25/0588: 7 Bylanes Crescent, Cuckfield. New single storey front porch extension comprising extension of existing entrance hall and relocation of existing front door. Alterations of paved driveway and footpath to incorporate access past new extension.

DM/25/0610: Maltmans South, High Street, Cuckfield. Removing two internal walls in the new part of the building to create a usable bootroom/utility room.

DM/25/0611: Maltmans South, High Street, Cuckfield. Removing two internal walls in the new part of the building to create a usable bootroom/utility room.

DM/25/0616: 2 Horsgate View, Horsgate Lane, Cuckfield. Single storey rear and side extension, extended dormer and replacement of all windows.

Ditchling

LW/25/0081: St Georges Farm, St Georges Park, Ditchling Road, Ditchling Common. Erection and siting of fibre exchange telecommunications infrastructure to provide a full fibre (gigabit) to the premises service.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2836: Wicks Vintage Sweet Shop, 59A High Street, East Grinstead. Change of use to form a take-away restaurant including the retrospective installation of extract duct to the rear of the property. Amended Plans received 20/02/2025 and additional information of Odour Risk Assessment received 07/03/2025.

DM/24/2637: Land To Rear Of 94, 94a, 96 And 98 London Road, East Grinstead. Proposed two storey building to be constructed to house three ancillary commercial units. (Tree Report received 27.02.2025. BNG documents received 10.03.2025).

DM/24/3006: Braeside, Furzefield Road, East Grinstead. Proposed single and two storey side extensions and garage with hobby space above (Amended plans received 13 March 2025).

DM/24/3076: 87 - 89 London Road, East Grinstead. Change of use of the upper floors (largely vacant office space) above a Use Class E retail unit, to five residential flats. (Revised plans received 27.02.2025.)

DM/25/0537: 9 The Blytons, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing conservatory and Proposed erection of a single storey rear and side extension.

DM/25/0601: 1 Barn Field Place, East Grinstead. T5 - Large Beech Tree - Fell to ground level.

DM/25/0609: 1 Greenhurst Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed garage conversion, rear extension, dormer, side window and detached garage.

Hassocks

DM/25/0381: 45 Ockley Way, Hassocks. Side extension at first floor over existing ground floor area. Rear extension at ground floor to rear. Clearance of existing ancillary garage and outhouse buildings and creation of new attached garage. New porch.

DM/25/0437: The Beaumont, 8 Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. External works to reduce and level the driveway.

DM/25/0579: Hammonds Mill Farm, London Road, Hassocks. Proposed conversion of four agricultural barns to four residential dwellings.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0578: Site Of Former Red Cross Hall, 29 Paddockhall Road, Haywards Heath. Request to modify existing S106 agreement relating to planning application DM/18/4841 to allow financial contributions to be made payable upon completion and to amend wording referring to the provision of affordable housing to instead refer to First Homes and the parameters that First Homes are required to adhere to.

DM/25/0585: 19 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. T1 Yew - crown reduce by 1.5m T2 Hazel - fell, T3 Beech - fell. T4 Holly x2 - coppice. T5 Beech - thin by 15%, T6 Yew - crown reduce by 1.5m, crown raise by 3m. G1 Hazel 9-10 stools - fell. Holly x5 (approx) - coppice. Larger Holly w/self set limbs - crown reduce by 8m. T7 Elder - coppice. T8 Holly - crown reduce by 5m. T9 Yew - crown reduce by 1m . T10 Beech - crown reduce by 1.5m. T11 Conifer - fell.

DM/25/0603: The Vic Forster Centre, Franklands Village. 13 x Oak Trees - Various works as listed on application form. 1 x Willow Tree - Cut back branches over shed by 2-3m.

DM/25/0604: 37 Muster Green South, Haywards Heath. Red Oak - fell.

DM/25/0628: 8 Badger Drive, Haywards Heath. Oak Trees (T1 and T2) - Reduce by 2 metres.

DM/25/0638: East Lodge, 23A Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0593: Little Lower Ease, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed attached two bay garage with store.

DM/25/0594: Little Lower Ease, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed attached two bay garage with store.

DM/25/0613: Danworth Farm, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Enlargement of existing unit (Unit 2) within building to north side of barn by expanding into barn to provide meeting room, breakout room and extra office space. Conversion of barn to west side of enlarged space to new unit with doors and windows.

DM/25/0623: Jewson, Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. Proposed buildings to be demolished as shown on Site Demolition Layout (drawing ref. 0733-STK-ZZ-DR-K-1003).

DM/25/0643: 142 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single-storey side and rear wrap around extension with 2 no.rooflights, replacement conservation area style sash windows to front elevation, and sunpipe to rear roof elevation.

Lindfield

DM/24/3031: St Osyth, 45 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Proposed first floor rear extension above existing ground floor extension and roof alterations and porch. Amended Plans received 11.03.2025 showing design amendments.

DM/25/0595: 36 Meadow Drive, Lindfield. Proposed single storey side extension with internal remodelling and altering rear glazing.

DM/25/0626: 5 Grahams Cottages, Spring Lane, Lindfield. Yew tree - crown reduce by up to 2 metres.

DM/25/0631: Cobblers Cottage, 115 High Street, Lindfield. Beech (T1) Reduce back by approx 2 - 2.5 metres previous cut points.

Newick

LW/25/0073: Ascalon, 2 Newick Hill, Newick. Section 73a retrospective permission for change of use from Class E (hair salon) to C3 (residential annex).

Slaugham

DM/24/2943: Barlands, The Street, Warninglid. Construction of a single-storey extension between the north elevation of the existing dwelling and the existing stable building. Conversion and alteration of existing stable building to habitable accommodation to include raising the roof of the building. Demolition of the existing detached garage building and construction of replacement garage and store building with habitable accommodation to the rear and first floor. Demolition of the existing porch to the north elevation, removal of existing door and infilling of existing door opening. Internal alterations to the existing dwelling to remove the existing Kitchen, widen an existing wall opening and install a glazed partition with door. Associated hard and soft landscaping works to comprise new terracing, steps and low-level retaining walls. Relocation of existing oil tank and installation of a replacement sewage treatment plan.

DM/24/2944: Barlands, The Street, Warninglid. Construction of a single-storey extension and between the north elevation of the existing dwelling and the existing stable building. Conversion and alteration of existing stable building to habitable accommodation to include raising the roof of the building. Demolition of the existing detached garage building and construction of replacement garage and store building with habitable accommodation to the rear and first floor. Demolition of the existing porch to the north elevation, removal of existing door and infilling of existing door opening. Internal alterations to the existing dwelling to remove the existing Kitchen, widen an existing wall opening and install a glazed partition with door. Associated hard and soft landscaping works to comprise new terracing, steps and low-level retaining walls. Relocation of existing oil tank and installation of a replacement sewage treatment plan.

Worth

DM/24/2047: Beechcroft, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed detached garage with games room above (revised plans received 24.01.2025. Great Crested Newt Certificate received 05.02.2025. Arboricultural Impact Assessment and Preliminary Method Statement received 07.03.2025).

DM/24/2401: The Platt, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of pre-school and associated works, including pavement along B2028 (Amended plans received 10.03.2025 to include pedestrian path).

DM/25/0297: 13 Grange Road, Crawley Down. Single storey rear and side extension for a larger living/kitchen area. Removal of existing conservatory and existing footprint used for a consolidation of extensions.

DM/25/0642: Woodland House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Silver Birch (T3) - fell. Silver Birch (T4) - Fell. Western Hemlock (T5) - Reduce in height by 10 Metres. Red Alders (T1 and T2) - Fell to a 6 metre stump.