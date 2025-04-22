Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 14 and 18.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0971: Hedgerows, Orchard Way, Warninglid. Single storey front extension, single and double storey rear extension, conversion and raising of roof with front and rear dormers.

Ardingly

DM/25/0816: Earthingleigh, College Road, Ardingly. Variation of Condition 2 - Approved Plans and Condition 9 - Sustainability, pursuant to DM/22/0752 (as amended by NMA DM/25/0992).

Balcombe

DM/25/0974: Oldland, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. T1 Hornbeam located at the southeast corner of the site - fell. (Note amended description).

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0961: 201 Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Outline application with some matters reserved for five detached family houses including access.

DM/25/0975: 21 The Nursery, Burgess Hill. Oak Tree (T1) Trim back overhanging branches to boundary line.

DM/25/1004: Ashdown, One O'Clock Lane, Burgess Hill. 1 x Ash tree - Fell.

DM/25/1011: 1 Commercial Road, Burgess Hill. Two story side extension and rear single story extension.

Chailey

LW/25/0188: 9 Setfords Field, Chailey. Two storey side extension, front porch and parking.

East Chiltington

LW/25/0166: Oakwood House, Novington Lane, East Chiltington. Replacement of existing porch/canopy and single-storey front infill extension.

LW/25/0183/CD & LW/25/0187/CD: Kemps House, Chiltington Lane, East Chiltington. Discharge of Condition 2 (Materials) in relation to the approval of LW/24/0473 and LW/24/0474.

Hassocks

DM/25/0559: The Old Malthouse, Ockley Manor Farm, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Installation of 15 solar panels. Installation of air source heat pump. Installation of outdoor therapy pool. To change the colour to existing timber cladding from brown to black and to replace bedroom, north bedroom and kitchen windows. (amended description 15/04).

DM/25/0998: 34 Stafford Way, Hassocks. Proposed garage conversion, new cladding to front elevation and changes to windows and doors.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0964: 143 Priory Way, Haywards Heath. Removal of the existing conservatory and construction of a new structure in it's place. Loft conversion into the existing loft space.

DM/25/1012: 14 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. Copper Beech (T1) - Fell.

DM/25/1013: 24 Old Wickham Lane, Haywards Heath. Part ground floor, part first floor extension and creation of new porch.

DM/25/1027: 4 Sussex Gardens, Haywards Heath. T1 Magnolia - fell. T2 and T3 Hawthorn and Hazel trees - cut back to fence line. T4 Hazel - reduce to height of 2m. T5 Hornbeam - remove two branches leaning over into garden.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0493: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Minor alterations to external elevations (Retrospective) as approved under planning permission DM/23/0338 (Corrected plans received 14 April 2025).

Lindfield

DM/24/0707: 18 Meadow Lane, Lindfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and rebuild extension. (Amended plans received 06/04/2025 and 16/04/2025).

DM/25/0995: The Holt, 78 High Street, Lindfield. Copper Beech - remove x3 lowest limbs overhanging the twitten.

DM/25/1007: 76 Savill Road, Lindfield. Rear single storey extension with flat roof and lantern rooflights. Side single storey extension. Front single storey extension. Composite cladding to external walls of extension.

DM/25/1017: Silver Penny House, 22 Brook Lane, Lindfield. Oak Tree at front elevation southwest corner - Cut back four branches closest to gable end of house, back to main limb.

DM/25/1028: 18 Portsmouth Wood Close, Lindfield. Holly Tree - Crown reduction back to previous cut points (approx 1.5m).

Newick

LW/25/0160: 23 Harmers Hill, Newick. Erection of single-storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear lean-to.

Slaugham

DM/25/0902: The Old Milking Parlour, The Street, Warninglid. Discharge of conditions 3 and 4 relating to planning reference DM/24/0876.

West Hoathly

DM/25/0970: 2 Hoathly Hill, West Hoathly. Release of above property from Section 52 restriction dated 29th October 1986.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0184: Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Conversion of single storey dwelling to 2 storey dwelling with a first floor extension and a 2 storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration, associated landscaping, demolition of existing rear garage, erection of 2 storey detached garage to front with first floor office.

Worth

DM/25/0987: Great Frenches Barn, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Prior Approval for the conversion of a single-storey agricultural barn to a single-storey dwelling.

DM/25/1009: 27 Ivy Close, Copthorne. Loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/25/1018: 5 Calluna Drive, Copthorne. 1 x Oak - Reduce crown back to previous cut points, approx 1-3m and removal of epicormic growth on main trunk.

DM/25/1031: Francis Court, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Discharge of Planning Conditions No's : 9,10,12 and 16 relating to Planning Application DM/23/2360.