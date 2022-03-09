New routes for cyclists in Lancing and Sompting proposed

West Sussex County Council previously carried out work to come up with a package of transport improvements in the Shoreham area to support growth in the vicinity.

This identified the potential for a network of cycling routes across Lancing and Sompting.

There are a number of development sites within the area such as New Monks Farm and West Sompting, with high quality cycle infrastructure required to serve these new homes as well as the existing communities.

West Sussex County Council wants to encourage more walking and cycling

A range of proposals are being considered along three main corridors through Lancing and Sompting to improve cycling connections to employment sites, education, retail, community and leisure destinations.

These consist of two north-south corridors using Western Road/Busticle Lane to the west and Grinstead Lane/South Street to the east. An east-west route could also connect these two routes along Upper Brighton Road, Cokeham Road and Crabtree Lane.

The types of proposals being considered include:

• A dedicated, two-way space for cycling, separated from the carriageway

• Widened footways and/or shared use paths

• Reduced speed limits to improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in some locations

• Raised tables along some side road junctions to reduce vehicle speeds and improve the crossing of pedestrians and cyclists

• Improved bus stops

• New and improved crossings to make it safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road

The scheme is one of several WSCC has published for consultation this week.

According to the council’s webpage: “Any improvements to the north-south corridors have the potential to connect to the NCN2 that runs along the coast.

“In developing more specific proposals in Lancing and Sompting, a number of design challenges need to be taken into account. These include the need to maintain existing on-street parking along certain sections of the route and the need to ensure bus services are still able to operate efficiently and effectively.”

Information about each proposal can be found on the engagement web page where people can provide their feedback until Tuesday April 5.

The comments will help the council to identify key constraints, issues and opportunities that will be used to help shape the proposals before they are presented at the phase two, formal consultation later this year.