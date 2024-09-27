Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of free Urban Events are running during October half-term and the build-up to Christmas in Burgess Hill.

Mid Sussex District Council announced this week that the activities are starting soon, saying that they are aimed at ages 8-15 and aim to drive activity into the town centre.

They said the events also mark the council’s decision to move forward with a joint venture with NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver), which aims to deliver the redevelopment of Martlets Shopping Centre.

MSDC leader Robert Eggleston said the partnership with NewRiver provides the best prospect for revitalising Burgess Hill town centre through the delivery of a new shopping centre. In the short term, he said the town would benefit from exciting free events.

He said: “Like many shopping centres around the country, Burgess Hill has been struggling with the rise of online shopping, intense out-of-town competition, the long-term effects of the Covid pandemic and tough trading conditions. The town is gearing up for significant economic growth. We need a vibrant, high quality and accessible town centre to meet the demands of our new science park and business park, our £9m centre for community sport, three new schools and 6,000 new homes. Whilst we work towards this goal, these events mark the start of this new partnership.”

The council said the first events take place from October 26 to November 3 and include activities like laser tag for families, DJ workshops, circus skills, Hallowe’en face painting, a mini golf course and bouncy castle games. Events leading up to Christmas will include a synthetic ice rink. Find out more at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

Jamie Whitfield, director of development at NewRiver said: “We are a long-term investor in Burgess Hill and remain committed to delivering the revitalisation of the Martlets. There has been considerable work in the background and we are excited that, as we progress our partnership with Mid Sussex District Council, we can enable some fun free community events at the centre.”