Officials given chance for initial views on 540 home Chichester development

An artist's impression of the development at Drayton Water SUS-220328-121918001

Known as Drayton Water, the site will initially provide around 540 new homes and also includes a site for a new two form entry primary school, a community hub and a care home on land to the south of Shopwhyke Road (B2144) and adjacent to Shopwyke Lakes.

The developer said Drayton Water will include a broad mix of new homes, ranging from one-bedroom flats to four bedroom detached houses.

Obsidian Strategic AC Limited, DC Heaver and Eurequity IC Ltd’s application to Chichester District Council covers reports regarding the proposed development.

The purpose of the report is to inform a request for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Opinion from Chichester District Council (‘CDC’) in relation to the proposal for the redevelopment of land east of Chichester on Shopwhyke Lane.

The report also sets out the findings of an EIA scoping study and accompanies a request for a Scoping Opinion submitted to the CDC.

In line with the EIA Regulations, the report identifies the Site location, provides a brief description of the nature and purpose of the development and an explanation of the likely significant effects of the development on the environment. The report also outlines the proposed content, approach, and scope of the Environmental Statement to be submitted with the planning application.

Obsidian Strategic has also commissioned Soils Limited to undertake an additional intrusive ground investigation and to prepare a Supplementary Investigation Report to supply the client and their designers with further information regarding local ground conditions in identified areas of environmental concern on which previous investigation had been undertaken but the results of which were not available for reliance, or off-site.

To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00869/EIA