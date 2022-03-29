Chichester residents have their say on new 540 home development plans

An artist's impression of the development at Drayton Water SUS-220328-121918001

However many resident believe that the development will have a severe impact on the city.

On the Chichester Observer Facebook page Andrew Collicutt commented: “Dear god no, Chichester has enough of these awful estates, the like of which will in my opinion become the equivalent to the hated ‘tower blocks’ of the 20th century.

“No imagination goes into their build whatsoever and these estates become nothing more than horrible rabbit warrens with little or no landscaping and merely become cash cows for the developers too lazy and greedy to design anything better.

“And why do the glossy pictures of the proposed development never on completion look anything like the initial brochures produced, hold these developers to account and make them pay for the additional infrastructure required, it’s simple madness not to do so.”

Helen McNamara commented: “What about all the empty houses that haven’t been sold?

“Graylingwell Park the promised a school but nothing has been done the roads are gridlocked as it is and since they removed the lights it’s got even worse.

“Chichester needs to update its roads, hospital, dentist, doctors before anything else surely that’s what’s would be more important then houses.”

Liz Stead said: “Just what Chichester needs, another disjointed housing development,

“Does the area really need another 500 homes on top of the 1000 at Whitehouse farm and 1000 at Tangmere?”