Pensions Minister visits Eastbourne to launch campaign to increase the uptake of Pension Credit

Pensions Minister Laura Trott joined MP Caroline Ansell for a visit to the Age Concern centre in Eastbourne to launch a campaign to increase the uptake of Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is worth, on average, £3,500. As well as a cash top up to the state pension, it also acts as a passport to other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

The Department for Work and Pensions is writing to households in Eastbourne it believes is not claiming the benefit.

The Eastbourne MP and the minister met with the chief executive of Age Concern Eastbourne John Trainor as well as the centre manager on Monday (July 17) Liz Maxted. The group aims to improve the experience of later life for people in the area.

Laura Trott with Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell. Picture from Caroline Ansell

The pair was given a tour of the Venton Centre including the nail and hair salon, the dance and exercise room and arts and crafts space.

At the cafe they met one of the centre’s trustees councillor Colin Belsey, welfare advisor Ray Hewett, a couple of volunteers and a client who has been helped to claim pension credit by Age Concern.

Mrs Ansell said: “My very first conversation was with a gentleman who is now set to receive two years backdated Pension Credit payments thanks to advice received from Age Concern.

“We have been working hard for some time now to connect local people with the support available to them through Pension Credit and the minister’s visit and the direct mail campaign to come will help us go further.”

The minister said: “We recognise the challenges some pensioners will be facing with the cost of living which is why, alongside driving down inflation, promoting Pension Credit is a top priority. Pension Credit take-up is at the highest level since 2010, and this trial will help us test even more ways to ensure pensioners are receiving all the support they can.

"Those under pension age can also help by checking in with older loved ones and asking them to consider if they could be eligible for this extra financial support.”

Across Eastbourne nearly 3,000 residents already claim Pension Credit, which equates to roughly £9.5 million, according to Mrs Ansell.