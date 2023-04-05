Pictures: Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey visits Eastbourne

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has visited Eastbourne to chat with residents about their concerns.

Mr Davey was on the Holywell end of Eastbourne beach with the town’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde on Tuesday, April 4.

The Lib Dem leader said: “I love Eastbourne. I come here quite often now. They have a great council here with David Tutt, the leader, doing a great job and of course you have got Josh Babarinde who is standing for Parliament for us. He is such an energetic local candidate.

"I am here to support them and also enjoy this wonderful weather in Eastbourne and if I can tell you a secret, I am just hoping I can get one of Eastbourne’s wonderful ice creams.”

Mr Babarinde added: “It is always great to have Ed and visitors back in Eastbourne. We are a tourist town so it is great to welcome Ed on his ‘blue wall’ tour.”

The pair discussed the ongoing concerns from residents regarding sewage being released into the sea.

Mr Babarinde said: “We have come here today to meet local dog walkers and owners, and their dogs, to find out about what their concerns are when it comes to the sewage issue in the sea.

"Ed has been delighted to meet with those folks and to understand the issue some more so he can ramp up his campaigning together with us to get the government to get a grip on this issue.”

Mr Davey also visited Lewes following his trip to Eastbourne seafront and Gardners Books in Whittle Drive.

Eastbourne councillor Mr Babarinde said: "It [Gardners Books] creates loads of local jobs for Eastbourne folks. So Ed is going to have the chance to go over there.”

Mr Davey has visited the town before in 2021 and 2022 to support Mr Babarinde and to meet local business owners.

Mr Babarinde added: "Ed is familiar with our gorgeous beaches.”

1 . Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey visits Eastbourne Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey visits Eastbourne Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

