Planned bin strike dates in Wealden revealed

The dates for the planned bin strikes in Wealden have been revealed, said the council.

Wealden District Council said it has been informed by Biffa that is has ‘received formal notification from the GMB union that its members intend to take strike action at the depots operating services in Wealden’ from April 25 for at least two weeks.

The union had said back in March it would be carrying out an industrial action ballot.

Eastbourne bin strike 7/1/22. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-220701-120046001

The spokesperson added, “Biffa is in discussion with the GMB union to try to resolve this dispute ahead of the intended strike action.

“In the meantime all waste and street cleansing services continue to operate as normal so please continue to put your bins out on the scheduled collection day.

“Should Biffa and the GMB not reach an agreement there may be some disruption to services from Monday 25th April.

“Please be assured the council will inform residents of what is happening with their collections through our website, My Alerts e-newsletter and social media. Regular updates on this situation will be published on our website.

“Residents should continue presenting their bins as normal. Biffa is in active and ongoing negotiations with the unions and remains committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible.”

A GMB spokesperson said in March, “More than 40 GMB members working at Biffa’s East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership depots at the Hailsham and Uckfield regional sites are voting on whether to walk out over pay.

“Workers demand pay rises across the service, which would see loaders on £12.50 per hour, LGV drivers on £14.50 per hour and HGV drivers on £17.50 per hour.“

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary, said, “Work dissatisfaction and pay poverty, similar to that which recently left Biffa facing strike action from GMB members in Hastings, has caught up with them now in both the Hailsham and Uckfield depots.

“The ballot and any strike action should be a wake up call for Biffa.

“Their staff – our members – want pay rises which are not just above inflation but good enough to put cash back in their pockets, so they don’t have to choose between heating and eating.

“Biffa bosses still have time to meet with us to get a deal thrashed out and avoid protracted disruption to Wealden residents’ refuse and recycling collections.”