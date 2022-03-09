Plans for development of Seaford College sports hall approved

The plans will see the addition of a an indoor cricket lane and golf lane rear of the existing sports hall.

Two additional classrooms and an office will also be built as part of the extension.

The extension on the East Lavington College will be on an unused area of land, rear to the existing sports hall.

In the design and access statement the college said: “The provision of the new indoor cricket lanes, golf lanes and teaching classrooms reflects the College’s continued investment in improving its built estate in line with their 20-year estate plan, as well as on-going masterplan.

“The provision of new sporting facilities will improve the enjoyment of the college for the staff, students and wider local community, providing first class sporting facilities, helping to attract new students to the college improving its sustainability and ability to continue providing a renowned sporting education in the community for years to come.”

East Lavington Parish Council in a statement said that they had ‘no objection’ to the application.

To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using reference SDNP/21/01783/FUL