Plans submitted for new signs at Chichester New Look

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for new signs at the New Look store in the city.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:00 pm
Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for new signs at the New Look store in the city. SUS-220314-145745001

The plans would see two new aluminium non-illuminated signs hang on the side of the store at the Corn Exchange on East Street.

The size of the signs will be 900mm x 625mm and will be finished in the colour white with black ‘New Look’ lettering on either side of the sign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No other work has been planned for the store which opened in December.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00543/LBC

Read More

Read More
Hunston residents come together for Ukraine donations

Have you read?... Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Chichester District CouncilNew LookSussexTwitter