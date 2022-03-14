Plans submitted for new signs at Chichester New Look

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for new signs at the New Look store in the city. SUS-220314-145745001

The plans would see two new aluminium non-illuminated signs hang on the side of the store at the Corn Exchange on East Street.

The size of the signs will be 900mm x 625mm and will be finished in the colour white with black ‘New Look’ lettering on either side of the sign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No other work has been planned for the store which opened in December.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00543/LBC