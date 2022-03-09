Plans to repair Lavant School submitted

Plans to the former school on West Lavant road will see repairs to the roof on the premises.

Plans for the work on the Grade II listed building, which has been vacant since 2017, include repairs to the existing main structure of roof including beams and rafters, a raised walkway through the existing valley and the stripping back of all roofs at the school.

The work is hoping to address the timber decay and install a replacement flat roof and access stair with the intention of the former school being converted for business and educational uses.

Plans for repair work at a Lavant school have been submitted to the South Down National Park Authority. SUS-220903-162529001

In the design and access statement Mr Nick Hebden stated his plans for the roof on the old building.

He said: “The existing modern flat roof over the valley is to be removed and renewed with more historically sympathetic materials.

“The proposed maintenance stair is located in a position where all the roof timbers are modern and therefore no loss of historic fabric.

“A large roof-light is also being proposed over the stair to allow for safe access to the roof.

“The raised walkway within the enclosed valley is proposed as an alternative means of escape, improving the current situation.

“The existing valley is currently used for maintenance only, the proposed alterations will bring this space back into use.

“Undertaken with the detailed sensitive approach, it is considered that the proposed works will positively impact Lavant House as a heritage asset.”

To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/22/00513/FUL