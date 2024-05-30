Political opinion: Apprenticeships and traineeships fall across Chichester by nearly 30%

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrats. The number of people starting apprenticeships and traineeships in the Chichester constituency has fallen by 29.28% since 2016, according to the government’s education statistics.

To try to stem the decline in people taking up apprenticeships in England, a fall of 172,000 since 2016, the Conservatives produced another initiative this week. Announcing that 100,000 new apprenticeships will be funded by getting rid of ‘low quality degrees’, former Chichester MP and Secretary of State Gillian Keegan pointed out that an apprenticeship had helped her start her business career.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, favour tackling the apprenticeship crisis by solving the lack of demand and supply. To achieve this, they propose increasing pay for apprenticeships to at least the minimum wage while scrapping the apprenticeship levy.

Apprenticeships declining

The levy, introduced by the government in 2017, makes firms with an annual wage bill of more than £3 million set aside 0.5% of their payroll to apprenticeships. However, many organisations are unable to use the funds and unused levy money is then reclaimed by the Treasury if not used for two years. The resultant collapse in people starting apprenticeship since 2017 is widening the skills shortage and making it harder to encourage people into the workforce.