Political opinion: Chichester looks forward to historic election

This item has been submitted on behalf of the Liberal Democrat party. Voters in Chichester are looking forward to an historic election as they prepare to vote in what promises to be a nail-biting contest between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

The new Chichester Constituency comprises Chichester’s coastal area encompassing the harbour villages to the west of Chichester, Chichester city, the Manhood Peninsula, villages to the east of the city including Oving and Tangmere, as well as Bersted, Pagham and the southern Downland villages to the north of Chichester.

Although the previous Chichester constituency has been held by Conservative MPs for over a century, the Liberal Democrats are hopeful that they will make history with a win on July 4th.

Jess Brown-Fuller hoping to overturn a century of Conversative MPs

“Our canvassing results suggest that this is going to be an incredibly tight race between us and the Conservatives,” said Kate O’Kelly, campaign agent for Chichester Liberal Democrats.

“The starting gun has been fired and we are ready here in Chichester for a big and bold Liberal Democrat campaign,” Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate, announced on Facebook, thanking her campaign volunteers and everyone sending messages of support.

In a notable local election result last year, Liberal Democrats won 25 seats in Chichester District Council last year compared to just 5 seats by the Conservatives, 2 by the Greens, 4 Selsey independents, while Labour failed to win a single seat.

Many residents took to social media within minutes of Sunak’s announcement calling for tactical voting in the area including Pete Phillips. “I don’t normally vote Lib Dem, but I taught Jess at university, wonderful student, very intelligent woman. Worth lending your vote to,” he wrote, subsequently confirming he will be voting Lib Dem and was happy to be quoted. Jess attended Chichester University after growing up in the area and is campaigning to be a constituency MP who will stand up for residents, local businesses, and the Chichester area, first and foremost.