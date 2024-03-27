Political opinion: Chichester MP welcomes major government grant for Chichester Studios

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) successfully bid for funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to redevelop outbuildings at Graylingwell Park.

The project, which will be known as Marchwell Studios, will provide a range of facilities and ‘makers spaces’ for individuals and businesses to rent at affordable prices, with the aim of supporting sustainable growth of young and small enterprises locally. The studios will also help those who have faced barriers to work gain employment, particularly in the creative industries.

The funding comes as part of the Government’s £150 million Community Ownership Fund. This allows voluntary and community groups to bid for funding to acquire important assets and run them for the benefit of the local community.

Gillian Keegan supported CCDT's application for regeneration funding at Graylingwell Park

To help get the bid over the line local MP Gillian Keegan wrote to the Department for Levelling Up in support of CCDT’s application.

Mrs Keegan told local media: “I was pleased to be able to support Chichester Community Development Trust’s bid and am thrilled they have been successful. Marchwell Studios will provide a fantastic and inspiring space for Chichester’s growing small business community to thrive, as well as creating increased employment and training opportunities for those who have faced barriers to work.

“We’ve seen some great success stories across our constituency when it comes to applications to the Community Ownership Fund, from the restoration of Selsey Pavilion to The Chichester Shed at Keepers Green.

“I’m always happy to support applications and would encourage any group looking to preserve a local asset to get in touch with me for help.”

CCDT’s CEO, Clare de Bathe said, “This funding has helped us to safeguard the future of The Marchwell Studios, that will provide accessible studio space to support makers and creatives across the Chichester district in the future.

“We are committed to making space for community, and this unique development will connect Graylingwell’s heritage of supporting people’s wellbeing with accessible creativity and culture. The Studios will empower those that would otherwise face barriers to the arts sector, that can sometimes feel exclusive, enabling them to thrive and develop their skills, in a network of businesses with shared endeavours.

“We’re so grateful for the support of Gillian Keegan in our application, alongside that of many other pivotal organisations to this project including Chichester University, Outside In and Chichester District Council, Clarion Futures and Countryside Partnerships.”

