Political opinion: Gillian Keegan kicks off election campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This item has been submitted by the Conservative Party. The Conservative candidate told volunteers that she had a "really positive message" based on local delivery to take to the people of Chichester.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Gillian Keegan began her re-election campaign in Prinsted this week with a rally for volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Keegan is seeking a third term as the Member of Parliament for Chichester, having won the seat twice before in 2017 and 2019.

Gillian Keegan met with volunteers in Prinsted this week to kick off her re-election campaign

The Conservative Party candidate came to politics relatively late in life after an almost 30 year career in business. This started when she left school at 16 to complete an apprenticeship at an AC Delco car factory in Liverpool.

During her time as an MP Mrs Keegan has championed Chichester’s communities. Her achievements include saving several small primary schools from closure in Midhurst, Compton and Chichester, securing £6 million to improve Chichester College’s skills education offering, and setting up a new Rural Crime Unit with Sussex Police.

She has also fought hard to protect the area’s environment and has successfully campaigned to reduce housing targets to more sustainable levels. Mrs Keegan also secured £56 million from Southern Water this year to improve sewage infrastructure across the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Keegan has climbed the ranks of the Conservative Party quickly, holding four ministerial positions since 2020. In her latest role as Secretary of State for Education she has overseen a record annual £850 million investment for councils across the country to create new places for young people with special needs in mainstream and special schools. This includes £13.8 million for schools in West Sussex.

Speaking to volunteers yesterday, Mrs Keegan said: "We have a really positive message to take to the people of Chichester at this election of delivery at a local and national level.

"From investment in our sewage infrastructure and more funding for special needs schools locally, to falling inflation and a growing economy thanks to the Conservatives' national economic plan.