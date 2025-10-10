Political opinion: Lib Dem candidate for Sussex Mayor tells Rachel Reeves: nature in Sussex cannot just be swept aside

Ben Dempsey, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of Sussex and an environmental expert, has condemned the Chancellor of the Exchequer for an ‘appalling’ attitude to nature in Sussex.

According to the Guardian, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was recorded claiming she had unblocked the development of 20,000 new homes that had been held up by ‘some snails that are a protected species or something.’ She said she acted because ‘we’ve got a good relationship with the developer and he brought it to our attention.’

The Chancellor was apparently referring to a new agreement on water neutrality in North Sussex, where local authorities have been working with the government for four years on how to deliver much-needed homes while also protecting the environment.

In particular, environmental concerns relate to the abstraction of water from rivers and wetlands in the Arun Valley, which could threaten several endangered species and habitats.

Ben Dempsey, who has a PhD in nature conservation, said: ‘The attitude shown to Sussex’s natural environment by the Chancellor is appalling.

‘We want to deliver more homes for people in Sussex, ensuring it is coupled with our responsibility to protect our environment. Local councils have been working hard to achieve that.

“Ill-informed and dismissive comments from the Chancellor don’t help.

‘Nature is not the enemy of growth – it is our strongest ally. Nature underpins our farming, our economy, our recreation and our wellbeing. Nature provides us with clean air, clean water and good mental health. It protects us from drought and from floods.

‘I want to deliver the homes that people in Sussex need with a properly designed strategy that weaves nature into our communities, protects our environment, and gives everyone a healthy place to live.

‘The Chancellor’s attitude seems to be the opposite of that. She apparently doesn’t care about Sussex’s environment at all. It is reminiscent of her high-handed approach to businesses, which were left struggling to cope with her sudden rise in national insurance contributions last year.

‘We need a Mayor of Sussex who will stand up to central government and fight Sussex’s corner – making sure that the homes we need are delivered in harmony with our environment. We must recognise that our environment and economy go hand in hand, and not portray nature as an inconvenience to be swept aside.’