Political opinion: MP welcomes news Worthing is to receive more than £3m in flood defence funding.

Worthing will benefit from over £3 million in extra flood defence funding, the Environment Agency has announced, with a total of £1,531,000 allocated to Worthing West and £1,470,000 to East Worthing and Shoreham under a new funding programme.

This follows a government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones. The aim is to protect 27,000 more homes and businesses over the next year, boost economic growth and deliver new jobs in local communities, and support a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding due to climate change.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP for Worthing West welcomed the announcement, saying, “This is fantastic news for Worthing. Our ageing flood defences coupled with the increasing impact of climate change has been a growing cause for concern across both constituencies and we can now begin to meet these challenges head-on after many years of under-investment.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from firsthand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause. The first role of Government is to protect its citizens and this £2.65 billion investment will give residents and businesses the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”