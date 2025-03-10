Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: The power of small talk: how a simple conversation can save a life

As the Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, I’m passionate about building a community where everyone feels supported and connected. This week, I want to highlight an important initiative by the Samaritans—‘Small Talk Saves Lives.’ This campaign encourages us all to recognise the power of a simple conversation and how it can make a real difference, particularly for those who may be struggling.

Early last Wednesday morning, I had the privilege of joining local Samaritans volunteers at Haywards Heath Station to help spread an important message—small talk really can save lives. As we handed out booklets to commuters, we encouraged them to take a moment to consider the power of a simple conversation. A friendly hello, a question about the train schedule, or even a comment on the weather can make all the difference to someone who may be struggling.

This is the heart of the Samaritans' ‘Small Talk Saves Lives’ campaign, which runs throughout March. In partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police, the campaign is all about reminding people that we don’t need to be professionals to offer kindness and support. A brief exchange can break through someone’s isolation and be the first step in helping them find the support they need.

It’s completely understandable to feel hesitant about approaching someone who seems distressed. We might worry about saying the wrong thing or feel unsure of how to start. But the truth is, showing that you care—no matter how small the gesture—can have a profound impact. If you’re ever in that situation and don’t feel comfortable intervening yourself, station staff and transport police are always there to help.

Alison Bennett MP meets Samaritans volunteers

Beyond the railway stations, this is a message that applies to all of us in our daily lives. In our workplaces, local shops, and even while walking through town, we can all take a moment to look up, notice those around us, and be open to those small but meaningful connections.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember that the Samaritans are available 24/7. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for support.

By embracing the power of small talk, we can make Mid Sussex a place where no one feels invisible or alone. Let’s all do our part to reach out, check in, and remind each other that we matter.