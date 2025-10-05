Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Monthly round-up

Although September was a short Parliamentary month there was some important legislation before us.

I was pleased to support the Employment Rights Bill, which bans exploitative zero-hours contracts and enhances workers’ parental and sick pay entitlements. I also advocated for Tobacco & Vapes Bill to be debated in the Lords and raised questions about TB treatment in prisons with the Ministry of Justice.

In the Health & Social Care Committee I highlighted the importance of community mental health programmes and took evidence from NHS leaders on financial stability across NHS trusts. We also examined provision for the first 1,000 days of life, questioning how Neighbourhood Health Centres and Family Hubs can ensure the very best outcomes for families.

I was pleased to chair an APPG meeting on Healthy Places, exploring how schools can support healthy behaviours and mental wellbeing, given rising obesity rates and declining physical activity among children.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP with the South African delegation.

In global health, I welcomed members of the South African Health Committee and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to Westminster, discussed HIV & TB in Ukraine and attended a UN briefing on the UK’s role in supporting effective global aid delivery. Ialso hosted a high-level meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), focusing on the need to protect modern medicine across the world through continued UK leadership and funding.

Gambling reform has been another key topic, and I was pleased to lead with Alex Ballinger MP - and supported by over 100 backbenchers - in writing to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, calling for an online gambling levy in the autumn budget, proceeds from which would be ringfenced to reduce child poverty.

Here in Worthing West, a definite September highlight was the Findon Sheep Fair and Village Festival, where I had the pleasure of presenting prizes to our fantastic farmers of the future. Worthing Food and Drink Festival was another treat, with so much high-quality, local fare to choose from.

Angmering Revealed was another fantastic community event and I was proud to join the start of the sponsored walk for Olly’s Future, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. I visited West Park Primary, Worthing Hospital Maternity Unit and the Royal Mail, joining posties on their rounds. I also met with Stagecoach South, and English Heritage, Borough Council leaders, officers and other stakeholders on the future of the Lido. I know just how treasured the Lido is as an historic and much-loved feature of our town, and Tom Rutland MP and I are working hard to secure its future, whether as a swimming pool, or if that’s not structurally viable, returning it to its original use as an entertainment and community venue.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP at Findon Sheep Fair and Village Festival.

Finally, I held Meet the MP sessions in Durrington and Goring, where we focussed on the issue of water quality. As always, it was great to hear your views on that and a range of other topics, and you can contact me at any time on [email protected]