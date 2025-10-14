Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: No to Digital ID. No to Beachy Head Toll
The Lib Dems successfully campaigned against their introduction two decades ago because they were expensive, unnecessary and a huge threat to people’s privacy. I promise to stand up to the government this time round, too.
Digital tools should be about giving individuals more control over their personal data, not giving the government more control over our lives. Like you, I’m concerned that this scheme threatens our right to privacy, and could deepen digital exclusion - especially among those who are already marginalised: older people, people living in poverty and disabled people, who often have limited access to digital devices.
This scheme is also set to cost the taxpayer billions. This is not the moment to be wasting time and money developing a massive centralised database of private information.
No to Beachy Head Toll:
Last weekend, I learnt about the draft document proposing a road toll system for the Beachy Head area that a number of residents have highlighted.
I’ve made it clear to Eastbourne Borough Council that I do not support it.
I was pleased to see that Eastbourne Borough Council responded to the local concerns raised over the weekend with the following:
“Eastbourne Borough Council is set to launch a public consultation on how to improve air quality in our area, after high levels of air pollution have been recorded across our town.”
“While research has been undertaken into ideas to hear local people’s views ... as part of this process, EBC has no plans to create a ULEZ-style zone in Beachy Head and this is not a proposal that has council support.”
Although I agree that we need to tackle air pollution in Eastbourne and anti-social driving (e.g. boy racers dangerously speeding) around the Beachy Head area, this is not the way.
I am in favour of exploring other options to address these issues such as traffic calming measures, speed cameras, improving public transport or increasing electric car charging points across town - to name a few.