Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Looking Forward to the Bayeux Tapestry coming to Britain

Few places in the world are more deeply entwined with the history of the Norman Conquest than Battle and the surrounding area. As the site of the Battle of Hastings in 1066, and now home to Battle Abbey, our community sits at the heart of one of the most significant events in European history. In 1066 Country, that legacy lives on in our buses, businesses, and built environment; the legacy of this pivotal event is part of our everyday landscape.

That’s why I recently wrote to the British Museum to explore the possibility of exhibiting the Bayeux Tapestry at Battle Abbey while it is on loan from France in the near future.

The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most remarkable historical artefacts in existence; it provides a vivid depiction of the events leading up to the Norman invasion and the Battle of Hastings itself.

Nearly seventy metres long, it tells the story of the Norman Conquest in striking detail, from Halley’s Comet to the Battle of Hastings. It is also believed to have been stitched in England, either Canterbury or Winchester, under the commission of Bishop Odo, the brother of William the Conqueror. As well as its depictions of military scenes, the Bayeux Tapestry is a window into the medieval life and society more broadly, from banquets to farming. That it has survived for almost one thousand years, including the upheaval of the French Revolution where it was nearly lost, only adds to its importance.

The success of the Norman Conquest shaped England. The introduction of the Feudal System by William the Conqueror gave rise to the first Parliamentarians who acted as advisors to the King. Though it was not until 1215, with the signing of the Magna Carta, that rights were given to a select group of individuals the path was set with William I’s successful invasion in 1066.

Given the enormity of the historical significance of this event, only the Bayeux Tapestry and the writings of William of Poitiers survive as primary sources that historians can look to, to gain a glimpse of what happened on that fateful day. That is what makes the Bayeux Tapestry so crucial to our local and national history.

But it is more than just an object of national importance, for residents of Battle and nearby towns like Pevensey, which played a key role in William’s landing, the tapestry is part of our own story. As 1066 Country, our identity is inseparable from the history it illustrates.

Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of supporting the La Mora Tapestry Project, a community led initiative based in Battle Library which is recreating scenes from the Bayeux Tapestry in time for the 1000th anniversary of William the Conqueror’s birth in 2027. It has been inspiring to see how deeply engaged our local community is with its heritage and how many schools, historians, and volunteers continue to celebrate and study it. I stitched some thread into this new piece of artistry and encourage everyone to do the same if they get the chance.

Bringing the Bayeux Tapestry to Battle, even temporarily, would be a moment of huge cultural and educational significance, and a major boost for local tourism. We already welcome thousands of visitors each year to Battle Abbey, and hosting the tapestry could turn our area into a national and even international destination. The increased footfall would benefit local restaurants, independent shops and visitor attractions and provide a significant boost to an area already recognised for its rich heritage. With several places of national significance in the 1066 story, including Pevensey, Battle and Hastings, our whole region stands to gain. It would also offer a valuable educational opportunity for local schools to engage in projects that bring the events of 1066 to life for the next generation

I was thrilled to have received a very positive response from the British Museum last week, which confirms that they are convening a Bayeux Tapestry Partnership Group and I look forward to working with other parliamentarians and local stakeholders to ensure that communities across the UK are represented and their perspectives are properly reflected as part of this group.

Of course, I cannot be sure that we will be successful in bringing the Tapestry to Battle. There are very significant requirements for maintaining its condition while on display which might be prohibitively expensive or impractical. But I always believe in asking for the ideal and seeing where you end up!

I will continue to do all I can to ensure that community voices are represented throughout this process and that we seize the opportunity to bring our shared history home.