Polls predict General Election could produce historic result in Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
Latest polls, including YouGov’s first major poll for the 2024 General Election, suggest the Liberal Democrat candidate Jess Brown-Fuller is now neck and neck with the Conservative’s Gillian Keegan.
If the predictions are correct, it will mean that Chichester will not return a Conservative MP to Parliament for the first time in more than a century. The last time a Liberal was MP for Chichester was in 1913.
Jess is remaining cautious about the polling data and urging her supporters to keep campaigning.
She said: “It is very important that we don’t get a split vote in Chichester. We already have a lot of former Labour and Green voters saying they are voting for us, for which we are truly grateful.
“The polls are now clearly showing the Liberal Democrats are the only party who could win in Chichester, other than the Conservatives.
"However, while growing up in this area, I never thought I would ever see the day when a party other than the Conservatives would represent Chichester. So I am taking nothing for granted at this stage,” she added.