Postal delays: Sussex Weald MP presses Royal Mail to direct more resources to Crowborough and Hailsham sorting offices
She said residents in Crowborough and north of the constituency have been in touch about this.
The MP said she understood delays have been caused by recruitment challenges, staff sickness and absence.
She said: “I recognise the importance of a prompt and reliable postal service, and it’s disappointing that Sussex Weald residents are not receiving the service they ought to. Having received reports of severe delays in receiving postal deliveries experienced by some households in the constituency, I have made written representations to raise individual cases of residents, and I continue to urge Royal Mail managers to ensure sufficient staffing levels to keep up with demand and deliver consistent and sustainable service levels all year round.”
Ms Ghani is pressing Royal Mail to direct more resources to Crowborough and Hailsham sorting offices.