Tributes to Sussex D-Day veteran George Chandler, 99, who passed away ahead of Remembrance Sunday

The son of a D-Day veteran from Sussex has paid tribute to his compassionate and resilient father.

George Chandler, 99, from Burgess Hill, passed away on Saturday, October 19, and his son Paul confirmed he died ‘very peacefully in his sleep’.

George, who was born on February 23, 1925, and grew up in South London, served as a gunner on a torpedo boat during D-Day in World War II. His job was to escort American forces to Omaha and Utah beaches, while protecting the fleet from E and R-boat attacks.

Paul, 60, said: “He was a good man and a kind man and had lots of time for people. I think he wished people would be more compassionate to each other.”

He said: “He was passionate about politics and had a great sense of fairness. He didn’t like things that were unfair.”

Paul said his father was very resilient, having been shaped by a tough upbringing, but also said George ‘had a great sense of fun’.

He said that after the war George got a job with The General Post Office (GPO), starting out as a postman before moving on to their telecommunications side. He worked for what is now British Telecom until he retired, having moved to Burgess Hill in the 1970s.

Paul said: “He was an honorary life member of Haywards Heath Golf Club, being a member there for about 50 years. He loved his golf.” George enjoyed amateur dramatics too, and became a member of Newick Amateur Dramatic Society (NADS).

In May this year, George, whose sight had become limited, was honoured by Blind Veterans UK in London as part of the 80th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings. The charity said George had been ordered to prepare for sea on June 5, 1944, when he was only 19. They said he saw planes and ships bombarding German positions on June 6, and witnessed American troops, who had landed too far west, being cut down by enemy fire.

Paul said his father ‘didn't really speak about his war service’ but said the D-Day commemorations ‘brought it more to the forefront’ for him. Paul said: “He spoke to some schoolchildren on the HMS Belfast when they had Grant Shapps and Gillian Keegan there. He was very clear what a waste the futility of war was and said ‘just don’t make the same mistakes that my generation did’.”

Paul said there will be a small family funeral but is also planning a big wake for him at Haywards Heath Golf Club. He said: “He touched a lot of people’s lives. We’ve been inundated with very kind messages.”

A Blind Veterans UK spokesperson said: “We are extremely sad to announce the death of blind veteran George Chandler, who passed away peacefully on Saturday at the age of 99. D-Day veteran George was the guest of honour at our military dinner in June this year, 80 years after invasion of Normandy. He shared with us his poignant memories from the historic day.”

They said: “George was a larger-than-life figure that brought so much joy to all of those who met him. We are proud to have been able to support him as he adapted to life with sight loss. May he rest in peace.”

George’s fundraising page, where people can make a donation blind veterans, is at george-chandler.muchloved.com.