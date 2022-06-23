Rail strikes in Sussex: All the Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern trains not running on Thursday, June 23

Thousands of RMT members voted to walk out across Network Rail and train operating companies on Tuesday, today and Saturday (June 25) in a row over pay and potential job losses.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern and Thameslink trains, was one of the few companies where its employees did not back a strike. However since it relies on Network Rail signallers and engineers to run its network, its services have also been severely disrupted.

On Tuesday, the first day of strike action, only the Brighton Mainline was operating in Sussex and even this was running a reduced timetable.

Rail strikes are taking place this week (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Even on Wednesday, a day without any industrial action, services were still disrupted.

GTR is advising people not to travel today (Thursday) unless journeys are essential.

Southern’s website says: “Many stations and routes will be closed. Trains will only be able to run during limited hours from around 7.15am and will finish in the late afternoon. There will be no alternative travel options after the last trains. This means, if you do have to travel, you should carefully check the first and last train for your station. Expect these trains to be very busy.”

Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Purley, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only.

Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.

The West Coastway, East Coastway and Arun Valley lines will be closed.

No Gatwick Express services will be operating today.