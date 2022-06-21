Rail strikes in Sussex: 'This will make it even harder to rebuild passenger numbers'

Thousands of RMT union members voted to walkout across Network Rail and train operating companies today (Tuesday June 21), Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25.

Southeastern is one of the operators, and while Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern and Thameslink services, is not, its network is still massively affected.

Passengers are being advised not to travel unless essential with very few services running on strike days and disruption also expected on non-strike days.

The majority of train services in Sussex are not running on the first of three days of strike action today (Tuesday June 21)

MPs across Sussex have shared their thoughts on the industrial action.

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman said: “I am very sorry for the disruption suffered by passengers this week. We had a terrible time with strikes on Southern Rail in 2016-17. I applaud Southern staff who vote against industrial action.

"They must know how damaging strikes would be. Alas, their colleagues in Network Rail have gone on strike so this has shut our local network regardless.

“We need everyone who takes pride in our railway to come together and agree a new way forward to secure its future and as well as the jobs which depend on it. This means the unions and industry agreeing on reforms which invests in technology.

"We can make the railways even safer and more efficient whilst freeing up money to fund improvements to workforce pay and the passenger experience. Now is not the time for a series of strikes which will make it even harder to rebuild passenger numbers.

“During the pandemic, a collective effort was made by the Government, industry and workforce to ensure our trains carried on running to get our essential workers to hospitals and other workplaces. In France, Spain and Italy, there is a legal requirement for between a third and a fifth of train services to continue to run during a strike. If the strikes continue, we will need these new laws to ensure that our railway and local economy are not damaged.”

Maria Caulfield, Lewes MP, added: “I am disappointed that an agreement hasn’t been reached between the two sides. The only people suffering will be the hundreds of thousands who depend on the railway each day including school children and those with hospital appointments.”