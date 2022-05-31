Redevelopment of former New Look site proposed

Plans for redevelopment of the former New Look site have been submitted.

Work to the property will alter the the size of the building, splitting the unit into two separate properties with a wall being built in the centre.

A new signage zone above the new shop would also be implemented with a separate application being submitted for this.

HLP UK ltd’s application would see the retail areas with new flooring, installation of fixtures and fittings.

There would also be the installation of a a new Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioner, fire alarm, lighting and service systems to comply with latest building regulations

and fire safety.

Chichester Society requested in a statement that the shopfront ‘be modified to keep the shopfront party wall divisions in the existing stone colour rather than uniting with the shopfront pilasters in black.’