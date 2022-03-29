Redevelopment plans at Petworth House approved

The plans to the Grade I listed building will the change the use of the space currently used for retail back to residential use.
The proposal will see the restoration of the Church Lodge to its original residential layout.
The proposed works to the building will be the removal of a modern partition wall between the two downstairs reception rooms, the addition of a partition wall between the bathroom and a water closet on the ground floor.
The partition wall will be of plasterboard and will be attached to the wall along the same divide that was in place prior to change of use to offices.
The bathroom fittings will also be reinstated.
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/21/05198/LIS
