Refurbishment of Lavant House approved

Lavant House

Repair work will get underway on the repairs and refurbishment to the main entrance and East wing of the property.

Alterations to the property will include the replacement of five windows, seven internal doors, three external doors and one roof light.

The works will see the installation of nine new internal doors and two new roof lights.

The design and access statement said: “Approval is sought to make alterations to the Entrance Hall that complement the existing historic elements but are appropriate and suitable to the next chapter of the building’s life.

“With regard to flooring, it is proposed that the existing oak floor is lifted and repurposed for use in the Ballroom.

“As a Portland stone floor already exists in the entrance inner porch it is proposed that a new Portland stone to match is continued into the Entrance Hall, laid in a North-South pattern orientation.”

In a statement Lavant Parish Council said: Under the scheme of delegation the council planning team consultee feels it does not have the expertise to evaluate the historical appropriateness of the proposed repairs and restoration.

“This will require specialist knowledge. However, we endorse the intention to restore this important building.”

To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/21/03749/LIS