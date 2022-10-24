Rishi Sunak: Eastbourne MP reacts to new Prime Minister announcement
Eastbourne’s Conservative MP has reacted to the news that Rishi Sunak will be the new Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ resignation.
Caroline Ansell said: “It is mission critical for the new Prime Minister to now unite the party and deliver on our manifesto commitments. Rishi Sunak has my full support.
“Challenges abound in the shape of the cost of living, the war in Ukraine and balancing the country’s books. To say we need a period of stability would be an understatement. Much good work has been done around levelling up and Eastbourne has already benefited to the tune of £20 million. But we need to meet other challenges too on the environment, on energy security, the NHS and investment in infrastructure. I will be speaking to Rishi as soon as possible to speak further about the particular challenges – and opportunities - we have here in Eastbourne and Willingdon.
“I do believe he has the experience and the credibility to lead, and to inspire confidence in the financial markets. That is paramount.”
Mrs Ansell and Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde had expressed their opinions on Ms Truss’ resignation following her announcement on Thursday, October 20.
Mrs Ansell said: “She stepped up to lead our country with the best of intentions. It will have been a difficult decision, but with regret, it was right she stepped down. She could not deliver the programme she had set out over the summer and lost her authority.”