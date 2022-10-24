“Challenges abound in the shape of the cost of living, the war in Ukraine and balancing the country’s books. To say we need a period of stability would be an understatement. Much good work has been done around levelling up and Eastbourne has already benefited to the tune of £20 million. But we need to meet other challenges too on the environment, on energy security, the NHS and investment in infrastructure. I will be speaking to Rishi as soon as possible to speak further about the particular challenges – and opportunities - we have here in Eastbourne and Willingdon.