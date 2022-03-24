Rolls Royce at Goodwood plans approved

Rolls Royce’s plans for a new temporary structure at their headquarters have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220324-113008001

The structure proposed at the Rolls Royce headquarters in Westhampnett will be in place for two years.

In the design and access statement Rolls Royce Motor Cars wrote: “The main purpose of the structure is to accommodate a number of marketing activities and events planned.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Its use will be wide ranging but will extend to VIP and client hosting and hospitality functions.

“The structure will showcase a new model in a closed room environment for small groups and individuals.

“This special experience for individuals and small groups also assists in minimising covid risks.

“Due to the purpose of the structure, it is critical that it remains separate from the existing buildings on site,”

In a statement Westhampnett Parish Council said that it neither supported or objected to the proposal.

The proposal was also met with some objections from the general public.

Mrs Tracy Sheehan from Westhampnet said: “I strongly object to the erection of an events structure being put up for two years.

“As a resident of Westhampnett, I find this request very frustrating as it will take away 30 plus car park spaces that they currently have.

“As you know they received planning permission a good few years ago to build an additional car park as they did not have enough parking space for their staff.

“To now request to remove 30 plus spaces is ridiculous and will cause more pressure on the surrounding streets of Westhampnett.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00090/FUL