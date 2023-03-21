Edit Account-Sign Out
Rother and Hastings set to benefit from new Levelling Up funding

Rother and Hastings have been announced as among 20 new partnership areas set to benefit from new Levelling Up funding.

By Nuala GearyContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT

Budget measures announced by the Chancellor are set to put powers and money in the hands of communities most in need.

The purpose of the Levelling Up funding is to help grow the economy and level up across the UK.

These measures will help to deliver more jobs, better services and more opportunities for local people.

This is a ground breaking devolution package and funding for community projects will help further the ambitions to spread opportunity more equally.

The rolling out of Levelling Up Partnerships will provide bespoke place-based regeneration over 2023-24 and 2024-25.

This funding is in addition to the £19million already awarded to Rother District Council by central government in January this year, to help transform the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and create new community facilities in Sidley.

Rother will now be invited to form partnerships and Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, is keen to hear from local businesses and community stakeholders as to how we can better invest in Bexhill and Rother as a whole.

Bexhill and Battle Conservative Association welcome this positive news and much needed funding for our communities and key initiatives.

