Rye Chamber met with the MP for Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, on March 10 to discuss the challenges faced by businesses in Rye in the current economic climate.

Sarah Broadbent, Rye Chamber vice-chairman, said: “I put to Sally-Ann Hart that the most significant barriers to growth for small business are the lack of a taper on VAT and the need for an overhaul of business rates.”

“In the light of the recent news about the closure of Rye Information Point and the wider impact of the uncertain future of 1066 Country Marketing Partnership, we also talked about the need for tourism investment in our town.

“Sally-Ann Hart is very clear on the need for bespoke strategies to invest in, develop and protect our coastal communities and we are heartened that she recognises the exceptional value and opportunity that the unique character of Rye gives to the visitor economy.

"In advance of English Tourism Week (March 17-26) her support is very welcome.

“At a very local level, we also raised the issue of the litter wardens currently employed by Rother District Council whose heavy-handed and sometimes punitive approach has caused unnecessary friction in the town and we’re grateful that our MP has promised to take our views back to RDC.”

Sally-Ann Hart MP said: “I had an interesting discussion with Sarah Broadbent and understand the concerns of local businesses and will continue to lobby for support for small businesses.

"As chairman of the APPG for Coastal Communities I am aware of the difficulties that they face and the importance of the tourism industry.

"I will press the government for strategic investment in the industry and in coastal communities generally.”

