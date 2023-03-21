Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
8 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Rye Chamber discusses challenges faced by town’s businesses with MP

Rye Chamber met with the MP for Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, on March 10 to discuss the challenges faced by businesses in Rye in the current economic climate.

By Joe ShortenContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT

Sarah Broadbent, Rye Chamber vice-chairman, said: “I put to Sally-Ann Hart that the most significant barriers to growth for small business are the lack of a taper on VAT and the need for an overhaul of business rates.”

“In the light of the recent news about the closure of Rye Information Point and the wider impact of the uncertain future of 1066 Country Marketing Partnership, we also talked about the need for tourism investment in our town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sally-Ann Hart is very clear on the need for bespoke strategies to invest in, develop and protect our coastal communities and we are heartened that she recognises the exceptional value and opportunity that the unique character of Rye gives to the visitor economy.

Most Popular
Rye
Rye
Rye

"In advance of English Tourism Week (March 17-26) her support is very welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At a very local level, we also raised the issue of the litter wardens currently employed by Rother District Council whose heavy-handed and sometimes punitive approach has caused unnecessary friction in the town and we’re grateful that our MP has promised to take our views back to RDC.”

Sally-Ann Hart MP said: “I had an interesting discussion with Sarah Broadbent and understand the concerns of local businesses and will continue to lobby for support for small businesses.

"As chairman of the APPG for Coastal Communities I am aware of the difficulties that they face and the importance of the tourism industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I will press the government for strategic investment in the industry and in coastal communities generally.”

Read More
East Sussex will get nearly £2.4 million to treat potholes

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Join the Hastings Mad Hatters Wear A Hat walk and help raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Desirable Property: Three bedroomed Victorian house for sale in one of the most sought after Hastings Old Town twittens

Sally-Ann HartHastingsRyeVAT