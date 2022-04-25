Seven-bedroom home near Bexhill could be split up into five flats

The application, lodged with Rother District Council, would see Preston Cottage in Watermill Lane split up into five units.

Meanwhile a three-storey building containing three flats would be built next to it.

According to the applicant, Preston Cottage is a large seven-bedroom family home, but while the site was once a semi-rural area there is a development for 139 homes being built at Preston Hall Farm to the south and the new link road A2691 Haven Brook Avenue is to the north.

A previous application for the demolition of the property and construction of nine homes was withdrawn.

Permission was also granted, but has since lapsed, for a swimming pool enclosure in the same area where the new building for three flats is proposed.

The applicant describes how there has been ‘limited interest’ in the property in its current form due to its size and location and a sale ‘has not been possible’.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans concludes: “There will be minimal visual impact from the new build which will not be visible from nearby properties or passing traffic due to its location at the end of a no through road.

“The internal floor space within each unit is over the national space standards, this provides spacious high quality living accommodation. The living rooms are large spaces to the front of the property making the most of the large windows and maximising the natural daylight.

The new build flats make use of an existing redundant area to provide quality and required housing units. The adequate communal space, private external space, parking, cycle and bin storage and lack of overlooking demonstrates that this is not overdevelopment.

“The site is located within an area that is being developed and transport links are being improved. The property is less than a kilometre from the Ninfield Road (A269) and its local transport links. The main Sidley town centre is about 900m to the south east.

“I do not believe that there are any adverse impacts that would outweigh the benefits and planning permission should be granted accordingly.”