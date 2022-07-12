“We can win in Lewes.” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey visits East Sussex constituency

Mr Davey visited the Seaford Climate Hub and Rathfinny Wine Estate with the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Lewes constituency – James MacCleary.
Ed Davey said: “I heard first hand from communities across Sussex just how badly this Conservative Government is letting them down. From those struggling to get a GP appointment to those hit by grossly unfair tax hikes, it is clear people in Lewes, Seaford, Polegate, Newhaven and villages are being taken for granted by this Government.
"We have an amazing candidate selected in James MacCleary and with the Tories letting down the country, we’re finding that even lifelong Conservatives are switching to the Liberal Democrats.
“It will be a two horse race between the Conservative party and a great local champion in James MacCleary. We can win in Lewes and I look forward to visiting many more times ahead of the next election”
The pair also heard from WASPI women on Seaford beach and visited Lewes Football Club at the Dripping Pan, as well as met with residents including the Friends of Alfriston Playground.
READ MORE
James MacCleary said: “We’re hearing from people all the time that they’re absolutely fed up with being ignored in favour of Westminster politics.
“What I really care about is action on the issues, that matter to people. Tackling the cost of living crisis, cleaning up sewage from our rivers and seaside and helping people get access to healthcare.”