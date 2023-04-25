A West Sussex MP has welcomed the commitment from the Minister for Animal Welfare to improve the licensing of rescue and rehoming centres for dogs, cats and horses.

Andrew Griffith MP, Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, is backing a Findon couple’s campaign for urgent changes to dog laws.

After a meeting with Carol and Mike Maidment – who was badly injured after a dog attack last year – Mr Griffith wrote to the minister responsible for animal welfare, Lord Benyon, to ‘highlight and support the campaign’. The MP said it raised ‘important suggestions’ to prevent attacks when ‘kind people bring dogs into their homes’.

Mr Maidment was attacked by a Jack Russell Terrier, named Barney, which had an undisclosed history of violence – including attacking its previous owner.

Mike and Carol Maidment are calling for new dog laws after an attack by a dog they rehomed. Photo: Steve Robards SR23020801

The couple are now calling for animal rescue centres and vets to disclose the full behavioural history of dogs who are up for adoption.

Lord Benyon confirmed that the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs is now introducing the Action Plan for Animal Welfare.

The plan will protect the public with new licensing rules and will be implemented alongside a new Responsible Dog Ownership working group – involving police, local authorities and animal welfare organisations – to promote responsible dog ownership.

The government is also continuing its national campaign, Petfished, to raise awareness of issues associated with low-welfare and illegal supply of pets. This campaign offers the public signposting on where responsible breeders and rehoming centres can be found.

Mike and Carol Maidment adopted a Jack Russell Terrier named Barney in September, from a rescue home out of the area.

Mr Griffith MP said: “I am delighted that the government has committed to making dog and cat adoption safer for those who choose to bring furry-friends into their family.

“Adoption and rehoming centres already do a brilliant job in uniting us with newly loved pets, but this action will help to eliminate the small number of cases where things go wrong.”

Mrs Maidment said she has seen a letter sent by Lord Benyon to Mr Griffith. She said she has ‘one or two’ issues, particularly over the statement that ‘prospective dog owners should only adopt from reputable organisations’.

“I thought they all had to be, as they are caring for living, breathing creatures,” Carol said. “There's a list of organisations that would need to conform [with the proposed new law].

To ‘protect his face’, Mike raised his hand, which was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery.

"There would be an awful lot who wouldn't have to, though. It should be across the board.

"They talk about a consultation meeting but how much longer is it going to take? No date has been set yet. They said they started five years ago to get this amended.

"How much is this issue costing the NHS? Thousands. My husband had to have treatment and surgery so it's having a knock-on effect. I won't give up.

“I can’t fault Mr Griffith on this, he has acted quickly. He is quite pleased with the letter but it’s not covering everything. We want organisations by law to give that information if they know it.”

